8 Dangerous treks in India that are not for faint hearted

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 30, 2023
Chadar Lake Trek in Zanskar Valley, Ladakh takes you across the frozen Zanskar River. The temperatures are close to zero, but this high altitude and thin ice hike trail is definitely worth the risk. Elevation: 3,390 mt above sea level
Thrillophilia
Auden’s Col, Uttarakhand is a mountain pass that connects Jogin I and Gangotri III peaks. The trail is challenging due to the steep ascent and requires technical gears. Elevation: 5,490 m
bikatadventures
Rupin Pass Trail in Uttarakhand has swaying wooden bridges that run through dense forests, glaciers, over snow-fields and strange looking rock formations. Elevation: 4,650 mt above sea level
Thrillophilia
Hemis National Park, one of the highest National park in the world is surely a shiner. Breath-taking landscape and below zero temperature defines the park. But there is just one problem – the number of snow-leopards is quite high. Elevation: 3,000 to 6,000 mt above sea level
Tripto
Stok Kangri Trek in Ladakh is one of India's highest hiking trails. It is very unpredictable. Oxygen deficiency, steep trail and gusing rivers make it tough trail even for the fittest hiker. Elevation: 6,153 mt above sea level
bikatadventures
Pin Parvati Pass, Himachal Pradesh links Kullu’s Parvati Valley to Spiti’s Pin Valley. The Parvati river crossings, hidden crevasses on glacier crossings, rockfall and landslide-prone areas are very tricky. Elevation: 5,319 m above sea level
bikatadventures
Goechala Trek in Sikkim is known for its spectacular view of mountains, amazing landscape, dense rhododendron forests and wild flowers. BUt, the trk is fille dwith adventure. Elevation: 4,940 m above sea level
To travel is to learn
Alang Madan Kulang trek (AMK Trek), is set in the Kalsubai range of the Shyadris in Nashik district of Maharashtra. The trek is popular among adventure enthusiasts because it challenges endurance at every step. The trek connects the Alang Fort, Madan Fort, and Kulang Fort. Elevation: 1,400 m above sea level
Trip store holidays
