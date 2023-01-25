National Tourism Day 2023: 7 offbeat places to visit in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 25, 2023
Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is a place that is worth visiting for its spectacular lush green mountains and a huge variety of floras. It is famous for hosting the Ziro Festival of Music, which is popular among travelers
Also known as 'Little Kashmir' in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Settled amid the snow-covered peaks of the mighty Himalayas, Munsiyari at an altitude of 2298 m, offers some magical views of nature. Because of its enchanting beauty, this pretty town at the base of the Himalayas, is one of the most charming offbeat places to enjoy snowfall.
Dholavira, a Harappan City in Gujarat is located in the Kutch district of Gujarat. This 54 acres archaeological site was once a city in the illustrious Indus Valley Civilisation, back in 2650 BCE. It features a citadel, the middle town, and the lower town, and has wide streets, wells, and stormwater channels
Lava, West Bengal is a small town on the way to Kalimpong that is known for its flora and fauna. The highlight of this place is that it turns into a fairy tale when layers of snow cover its vast area
Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra is less crowded than Jim Corbett National Park – the most visited wildlife sanctuaries in Uttarakhand. With its exotic species of flora and fauna, the sanctuary always buzzes with wildlife lovers
Cherrapunji in Meghalaya was once the place that used to record the highest rainfall in the country thus giving it the name 'The wettest place on Earth'. The lush greenery of this charming village is why many have dubbed it the ‘Scotland of the East'
Chhattisgarh's Bastar is known for the Chitrakoot Falls. The waters of River Indravati flows from the Vindhu Mountain range to form the waterfalls, which is called as the 'Niagara Falls of India'
