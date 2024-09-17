Pitru Paksha 2024: Shradh Paksha Starts Today; Know About Rituals, Dates And More

Shradha Paksha 2024 begins today | Freepik

The revered Pitru Paksha period commences today, on September 17, 2024, signifying a period to pay tribute to forebears. Commonly referred to as Shradh, Pitru Paksha begins on the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada and spans 16 days, concluding on October 2, 2024, with Mahalaya Amavasya, known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya.



Importance Of Pitru Paksha



Pitru Paksha is of great importance in Hinduism due to its deep religious and spiritual significance. During this time, it is thought that the spirits of ancestors come down to Earth, and their relatives carry out ceremonies to provide peace and nourishment for them. Shraddha, the main ritual, is carried out with great devotion and reverence to receive blessings from ancestors. Individuals with Pitru Dosha in their horoscope typically engage in a specific Pitru Dosha Puja to alleviate any ancestral curse and attain peace in their lives.

Rituals To Observe



Sacred Bath: The family's oldest son starts by cleansing himself in holy water, symbolizing purity.



Neat Clothing: Those conducting the ceremonies need to dress in clean and suitable attire.



Ancestral portrait: Positioned on a wooden table, facing south, is a portrait of the ancestor.



The Pind Daan ceremony involves offering ingredients such as ghee, honey, rice, and barley.



Tarpan Ritual: Ancestors are honored with a mixture of water, flour, barley, kush, and black sesame.

Charitable acts involve giving pinds and tarpan offerings to those who are poor and underprivileged.



Participants uphold purity and holiness during the rituals.



Food Offerings: Priests and crows receive specially prepared meals.



Penance: During the 16-day period, individuals practice penance by staying tranquil and focused.

Importance In History

Based on texts like the Garuda Purana and Agni Purana, it is believed that following death, a soul experiences pain in the afterworld. It is believed that the Shraddha rituals bring peace, solace, and respite to these restless spirits. According to Hindu mythology, the spirits of the previous three generations are believed to dwell in Pitru Lok, a place situated between Heaven and Earth, governed by Yama, the deity of death. As younger generations die, it is thought that older spirits rise to Heaven.

If Shraddh is not observed correctly, it is believed that the spirits will not find satisfaction, causing unrest in their next life. Engaging in these ceremonies ensures that ancestors receive the sustenance and gifts necessary to achieve tranquility. In exchange, the ancestors grant their families blessings of joy, success, and good health.



During Pitru Paksha, it is common to refrain from participating in favorable events like weddings, purchasing new things, or receiving new family members. These behaviors are seen as unlucky because they could disrupt the harmony of the ancestors.

