Pitru Paksha 2022: 10 Rules to follow during 15-day Shradh period

Pitru Paksha is a 15-lunar day period when Hindus perform rituals for ancestors to attain moksha (salvation) through Shradh prayers and food offerings. The period falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning on the full moon day or the day after full moon day.

The period begins from Pratipada (the first day) of the month of Ashwin and ends with the no-moon day known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Pitru Paksha Shradh began on September 10 and will end on September 25 this year.

Hindus perform rituals, including Tarpan, Shradh, and Pind Daan during these two weeks.

One needs to avoid the following mistakes during the 15 day Shradh period: