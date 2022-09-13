Pitru Paksha 2022: 10 Rules to follow during 15-day Shradh period

Pitru Paksha is a 15-lunar day period when Hindus perform rituals for ancestors to attain moksha (salvation) through Shradh prayers and food offerings. The period falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning on the full moon day or the day after full moon day.
The period begins from Pratipada (the first day) of the month of Ashwin and ends with the no-moon day known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Pitru Paksha Shradh began on September 10 and will end on September 25 this year.
Hindus perform rituals, including Tarpan, Shradh, and Pind Daan during these two weeks.
One needs to avoid the following mistakes during the 15 day Shradh period:
Shradh should be performed before sunset as it is considered inauspicious to do it after.
Avoid consumption of non-vegetarian food items.
Avoid consumption of alcohol and tobacco.
Avoid eating food like meat, onions, garlic, and brinjals.
If any animal or bird comes to your door during Pitru Paksha, one must provide them with food. Feed animals like dogs, cows, and crows during Pitru Paksha.
It is auspicious if one eats on a leaf during Pitru Paksha and feeds Brahmin on the leaf.
Avoid wearing or buying new clothes during this period. Any auspicious work like marriage and engagement, shifting to a new home, purchasing a new car, and mundan should be forbidden. It is considered to be bad luck.
The member of the house, who performs Shradh rituals, should not avoid cutting their nails, getting a haircut, or shaving, from the first day of Pitru Paksha. He should also practice celibacy.
Don’t forget to add black sesame seeds, milk, flowers, and kush to water whenever you offer tarpan to your ancestors.
Offer water to your ancestors while bathing, it is essential to provide water to Lord Aaryaman during the tarpan.