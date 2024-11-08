Peridot: The Gem Of Abundance, Healing, And Spiritual Renewal

Lech Darski

Peridot is a striking green gemstone, a variety of the mineral olivine. It has been valued for its vibrant colour and association with light and beauty for centuries. Known for its bright, lime-green hue, peridot is often called the "gem of the sun," as ancient Egyptians believed it was the product of the sun’s rays. In Hawaiian mythology, peridot represents the tears of Pele, the goddess of fire and volcanoes. This association ties peridot to the volcanic forces and passion of nature.

Peridot is also the birthstone for August, symbolising prosperity, healing, and warmth.

Mohs Scale

With a rating of 6.5–7 on the Mohs scale, peridot is relatively soft compared to harder stones like sapphire or diamond. It requires gentle handling.

Uses and benefits

Peridot is said to be a stone of positivity, renewal, and abundance. Here are some of the benefits of wearing peridot.

Emotional healing: Peridot helps cleanse and release negative emotions like jealousy and resentment. This allows the heart and mind to move on with optimism and shed old baggage. The stone also helps one recognise one’s inner worth, and fosters self-love, confidence, and personal growth.

Physical healing: Peridot aids in body detoxification, specifically of liver and gallbladder. Its association with the colour green indicates rejuvenation and cellular repair. Some people use peridot to combat fatigue or exhaustion, as it’s thought to enhance vitality and overall well-being.

Spiritual growth: Peridot is said to balance the heart and solar plexus chakras, promoting an alignment between the heart’s desires and the drive to achieve them. It’s a stone for making dreams a reality. Peridot also improves inner vision and intuition, helping in the understanding of one’s own life purpose and fostering spiritual growth.

Wealth and prosperity: Peridot is said to be a magnet for abundance, prosperity, and success. It's often used by those seeking to manifest wealth and stability, as is believed to attract positivity and fortune. Since peridot has a high vibrational energy, it helps amplify intentions. It is for those who are looking for a change or are embarking on new ventures.

Protection and positivity: Peridot guards against external negative energies or psychic attacks. It’s forms a shield around the wearer. If you want emotional stability and inner peace, peridot helps calm the mind, reduce fear, and alleviate anxiety.

How to use

Jewellery: Wear it as jewellery, such as rings, bracelets, or necklaces and keep it close to your heart and solar plexus chakras to harness its healing benefits.

Meditation: Meditating while holding peridot can help in setting positive intentions, releasing fears, and visualising abundance.

Placing it in your space: Keep peridot in spaces where you want to attract positivity and abundance, like your workspace, or where you relax and unwind.

Cleansing

Cleansing peridot is essential to keep its energy vibrant and effective. Since it’s a softer stone, it’s sensitive to some common cleansing methods. Here are safe ways to cleanse peridot:

Moonlight cleansing: Leave peridot outside or on a windowsill overnight during a full moon. The gentle moonlight will purify and recharge it without the risk of fading.

Smudging: Light a sage bundle and pass the peridot through the smoke for 30 seconds to one minute. As the smoke envelops it, visualise negativity or unwanted energy being cleansed.

Use selenite or clear quartz: Place peridot on or near a piece of selenite or clear quartz overnight. Both crystals have self-cleansing properties and can recharge other stones.

Visualisation: Hold the peridot in your hand, close your eyes, and visualise a bright white or golden light enveloping the stone. Imagine it cleansing away any negativity. Do this for a minute or two.