Discover The Stones Aligned With Your Birth Month

January – Garnet

Meaning: Protection, strength, vitality

Garnet | wikimedia commons

Garnet is known for its deep red colour and is believed to offer protective and healing energies, as well as boost confidence. It evokes love and devotion, both in relationships and other aspects of life. Garnet is linked to the root chakra, which is associated with grounding, stability, and survival instincts. Wearing or meditating with garnet helps activate this energy centre. It provides the wearer with the confidence needed to overcome challenges and obstacles.



February – Amethyst

Meaning: Calm, clarity, intuition

Amethyst | Freepik

Amethyst is associated with tranquillity and peace. It’s thought to aid in calming the mind and enhancing spiritual awareness. It aids in preventing nightmares and promoting restful sleep, so it’s often kept near the bedside. Amethyst is known for helping clear the mind of negative thoughts, making it easier to focus and make wise decisions. Often associated with the third eye and crown chakras, amethyst is believed to enhance intuition, spiritual awareness, and psychic abilities, making it a favourite for spiritual seekers.



March – Aquamarine

Meaning: Courage, communication, clarity

Aquamarine | wikimedia commons

Aquamarine, with its light blue hues, symbolises the sea and is associated with serenity, courage, and protection, particularly for travellers. Aquamarine has a calming and soothing energy. It reduces stress and promote a sense of tranquillity. It can help individuals overcome fears and phobias, providing a sense of empowerment. Aquamarine also assists in promoting a state of deep relaxation, and enhancing spiritual awareness. It is believed to help open and activate the throat chakra energy centre, facilitating clear communication and self-expression.



April – Diamond or Clear Quartz

Meaning: Strength, clarity, purity

Diamond | flickr

Diamond symbolises eternal love, commitment, strength, and clarity. They can help clear mental blockages, enhancing focus and personal growth. Known as one of the hardest natural substances on Earth, diamonds denote resilience, inner strength, and the ability to withstand adversity.

Clear quartz is known as a master healer and enhances energy, making it ideal for boosting the power of other crystals. Known as a master healer, clear quartz balances physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects, making it a popular choice for holistic healing.



May – Emerald

Meaning: Growth, love, fertility

Emerald | flickr

Emeralds are green stones associated with fertility, renewal, and the heart chakra, often thought to enhance love and open the heart. Known as the “stone of successful love,” emerald is associated with rejuvenation and growth. It’s believed to help individuals embrace change, aiding in transformation and personal development. Emerald releases negativity and encourages forgiveness and compassion, bringing peace to the heart and mind.



June – Pearl or Moonstone

Meaning: Wisdom, intuition, harmony

Moonstone | wikimedia commons

Pearl and moonstone are connected to the moon and represents feminine energy, calm, and introspection. Pearls enhance wisdom gained through experience, and help individuals make balanced, grounded decisions. Moonstone is the harbinger of new beginnings, inner growth, and strength. It's associated with enhancing intuition and emotional balance.



July – Ruby

Meaning: Passion, vitality, protection

Ruby | wikimedia commons

Ruby’s intense energy promotes confidence, bravery, and self-assurance. It also helps overcome fears, revitalise, and foster a sense of resilience. Ruby is linked to the heart chakra, making it a powerful stone for enhancing love, passion, and intimacy. It’s known to amplify emotions and bring warmth and vitality to relationships. It’s protective qualities shields wearers from negative energy and invokes a sense of security.



August – Peridot

Meaning: Abundance, joy, health

Peridot | flickr

Peridot is a vibrant green stone connected to prosperity, joy, and healing, helping to dispel negative thoughts and bring about a sense of optimism. Known for its calming and nurturing energy, peridot helps one let go of grudges, promotes self-acceptance, and emotional healing, making it a wonderful tool for working through difficult emotions. Peridot is often seen as a stone of abundance, encouraging growth, prosperity, and attracting opportunities for success.



September – Sapphire

Meaning: Wisdom, loyalty, nobility

Sapphire | wikimedia commons

Traditionally blue, sapphire is associated with wisdom and integrity. It’s thought to help clear the mind and enhance focus. Sapphire’s soothing energy helps reduce stress and anxiety, promoting calmness and emotional stability. It dispels negative thoughts and encourage positive attitudes.



October – Opal or Tourmaline

Meaning: Creativity, transformation, protection

Opal | flickr

Opal brings inspiration and creativity. Its nurturing energy can help balance mood swings and reduce stress. Tourmaline has protective and grounding properties. The various colours of tourmaline (e.g., pink, green, blue) each correspond to different energies, allowing users to select stones that align with their specific needs for balance and harmony.



November – Topaz or Citrine

Meaning: Abundance, strength, manifestation

Topaz | wikimedia commons

Both topaz and citrine are linked to prosperity, positivity, and abundance, boosting confidence and encouraging personal growth. Traditionally, topaz is associated with physical healing, particularly related to the liver and digestive system. Citrine enhances self-confidence, willpower, and motivation, empowering individuals to pursue their goals with enthusiasm.



December – Turquoise, Zircon, or Tanzanite

Meaning: Luck, wisdom, peace

Tanzanite | flickr

Turquoise promotes tranquillity and protection, zircon is believed to bring balance and prosperity, and tanzanite is associated with transformation and spiritual growth, enhancing intuition and emotional healing. Using these stones together can create a powerful combination for healing, grounding, and spiritual connection.