People persuaded by message in social media post, not view numbers: Study

"People focused more on self-related factors - how they felt about the video - when considering how much influence it would have on others," Cho said.

"They concentrated less on other-focused factors - such as view numbers - as a reason why a video might be persuasive." In addition, participants in the study didn't think that mass media would have as far of a reach as social media would.

Some participants saw the videos in a mock TV condition rather than in the YouTube condition. Overall, participants in the TV condition estimated the videos would have fewer views than did the participants in the YouTube condition.

"Social media may be seen as more pervasive than mass media like television because sites like YouTube do not have the same geographic boundaries as mass media may have," Cho said.

Overall, the results suggest that people should not equate the popularity of YouTube videos and other social media posts with how many people find their messages persuasive or are persuaded by them, Cho said.

"We may choose to watch a YouTube video because it has a lot of views, but that is different from whether we are persuaded by the message," she said.