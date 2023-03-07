Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar: The Creative Force Behind DJ Snake's

Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar is a renowned choreographer who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. He is known for his unique dance style and exceptional choreography skills. One of his most notable works is the dance sequence for DJ Snake's "Lean On" music video, which has garnered 3.3 billion views and 16 million likes on YouTube.

The success of "Lean On" can be attributed to Paressh's creativity and expertise. His choreography was a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional Indian dance styles, which perfectly complemented the upbeat rhythm of the song. The video showcased a diverse group of dancers from different cultures and backgrounds, which added to its appeal.

Paresh's contribution to the entertainment industry goes beyond "Lean On." He has worked on several other music videos, commercials, and movies Recently, Paresh wrapped up a Tamil web series named "5678" with super talented dancing superstar kids. The series features young dancers who showcase their skills in different dance styles, including hip hop, contemporary, and classical Indian dance. The series aims to promote the importance of dance education and showcase the talent of young dancers.

Paresh's ability to connect with young dancers and bring out the best in them is what sets him apart from other choreographers. He is known for his patience, dedication, and passion for dance, which have earned him a reputation as one of the best choreographers in the industry.

In conclusion, Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar is a talented and versatile choreographer who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. His unique style and exceptional skills have earned him a reputation as one of the best in the business. With his recent work on the Zee 5 Tamil Web series named "5678" Paresh continues to inspire and mentor young dancers, and his contributions to the world of dance will undoubtedly continue to be celebrated for years to come.