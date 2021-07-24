Parents' Day 2021: Wishes, greetings, status, quotes and images to share

Parents are the greatest gift of nature we have. They are the anchors of a family and play an integral part in nurturing a child's emotional, physical and mental growth.
Parents' Day recognises the role of parents in raising children, and as the foundation of a stable society. The day is marked to appreciate their efforts of selfless commitment, and the love and care that they unconditionally provide.
Parents' Day is held annually in India on the fourth Sunday of July. This year, it will take place on July 25.
Parents dedicate their lives in making sure that their children do not lack anything, in supporting and building their offspring's future in the world.
This is an occasion to thank our parents for their numerous sacrifices and efforts in making our lives more comfortable and happier.
It is also a day initiated to promote responsible parenting and encourage positive reinforcement by parents for children.
Here are some wishes, greetings, status, quotes and images that you can share with your parents in the spirit of gratitude.
1. Love & guidance of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always encouraging me. Happy parent’s day!
2. You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom and dad. Wishing both of you a happy parent’s day!
3. I am so lucky to have you both as my guardian angels. Happy Parent’s Day!
4. The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!
5. Let’s take a moment to be grateful to our parents. They are the reasons why we breathe. Happy Global Day of Parents!
6. Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy Parents Day to all those parents who never give up on their child!
7. At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child's success is the positive involvement of parents. Happy Global Day of Parents!
8. Parents are the architect of a better tomorrow. The fate of this world relies heavily on the duties they perform every day, every moment. Have a Happy Parents Day!
9. Dear, Mom and Dad, Thank you for the most glorious gift of all, the gift of your unconditional love. Happy Parents Day!
10. Happy Parent’s Day Mom! You always taught me the good values of life and inspired me to be a better person every day. I love you!