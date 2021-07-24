Parents' Day 2021: Wishes, greetings, status, quotes and images to share

Parents are the greatest gift of nature we have. They are the anchors of a family and play an integral part in nurturing a child's emotional, physical and mental growth.

Parents' Day recognises the role of parents in raising children, and as the foundation of a stable society. The day is marked to appreciate their efforts of selfless commitment, and the love and care that they unconditionally provide.

Parents' Day is held annually in India on the fourth Sunday of July. This year, it will take place on July 25.

Parents dedicate their lives in making sure that their children do not lack anything, in supporting and building their offspring's future in the world.

This is an occasion to thank our parents for their numerous sacrifices and efforts in making our lives more comfortable and happier.

It is also a day initiated to promote responsible parenting and encourage positive reinforcement by parents for children.