Padmavati temple nestled between the evergreen gerusoppa forests is a hidden gem of Karnataka

Shree Vadanbailu Padmavati Devi Temple is a beautiful divine Jain shrine situated in between the evergreen gerusoppa forests and adjacent to gerusoppa backwaters.

The temple is located in the Vadanbailu village of Karnataka's Shimoga district, near Jog Falls.

The best thing about this place is the nature.

The famous Padmavati temple is well known to everyone for its greatest blessings.

Many devotees come here all year around.

To enter this temple location, you need to obtain nominal permission at the checkpoint (the checkpoint is 5km before the temple).

The accommodation facility is limited and breakfast lunch dinner facility is available for all visitors.

Shree Vadanbailu Padmavati Devi Temple is open on all days from 7am to 7pm.

