Kodaikanal: This heavenly place in Tamil Nadu is a must-visit travel destination for nature lovers

While the lush green meadows and blooming valleys of Ooty and Coonoor could top your travel bucket list, there’s another piece of heaven in the Southern part of India which is sure to win your heart with its scenic beauty: Kodaikanal. A hill station, a favourite honeymoon destination and home to dense forests and majestic waterfalls, Kodaikanal is all this and a lot more. While the Kodaikanal Lake sits at the center of the small hill town and has a lot of touristy boat rides and cycling tours available, the real deal is to see the many sights beyond the tourist circuit.

Trek in the Rainbow forest

The real beauty of the hill town is best experienced on foot. A guided trek is recommended to enjoy nature’s bounty here. Early morning treks are great; just ensure you have warm clothes, good shoes and a stick that can help you navigate the uneven terrain. I decided to trek into the Rainbow Forest, next to my resort, Tamara Kodai. Syed, my guide, led from the front. Walking alongside a narrow ledge, the trek has some stunning sights including tree laden hills and waterfalls cascading amidst wildflowers and shrubs.