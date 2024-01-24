Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra inaugurates his 53rd photographic exhibition, 'Whispers in the Valley,' at the Gallery FPH

(L-R)Pritish Nandy , Former Rajya Sabha Member;Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra, Atul Kasbekar, Ace Photographer | VGP

MUMBAI, [23 January 2024] – Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra, the renowned founder of Dr Batra's®️ group of companies and a reputed international homeopath inaugurated his 53rd photographic exhibition, 'Whispers in the Valley,' at the Free Press Journal Art Gallery. This captivating exhibition showcases Dr. Batra's unique perspective through his lens during his visit over the years to the scenic Kashmir Valley. The exhibition captures stunning photographs of the four seasons of the valley.

Welcoming the audience, Abhishek Karnani said, “Thank you dear friends for being here this evening. We have gathered today to launch the exhibit of the surreal landscapes of the Kashmir Valley photographed by Dr Mukesh Batra at the Gallery FPH. The idea to launch Gallery FPH was to make our city more vibrant than it already is. And the best route to a bubbling and vivacious environment is through the appreciation of art. We wanted to take art out of commercial galleries. And make it more accessible to the general public. One way is to make it affordable”.

(L-R)Cüneyt Yavuzcan, Consul General of Türkiye, Ashok Karnani, Director, Free Press Journal, Abhishek Karnani,Director, Free Press Journal, Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra,Pritish Nandy , Former Rajya Sabha Member,Atul Kasbekar, Ace Photographer | VGP

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashri Dr Batra said , “I am grateful to Ashokji and Abhishek Karnani, the proprietors of Free Press Journal for having created this beautiful 3000 sq feet art gallery and for hosting my exhibition here . Art not only livens a place but sends positive vibes and heals .I wish more housing societies and office lobbies in Mumbai would use their spaces for art . My photography is for a cause and all proceeds go to help the visually challenged. Art for a cause and affordable art is the need of the hour . “

Pritish Nandy, a distinguished journalist , author , former Rajya Sabha member and film producer lauded the initiative, saying, "This is a great endeavor by the Karnanis. The Free Press Journal has always been at the forefront of innovation. Dr. Mukesh Batra's exhibition is a marvel, and I am in awe of his multifaceted talents. True friendships are characterized by continuous discovery, and Mukesh consistently surprises me. I have always strived to keep pace with him."

Atul Kasbekar, a renowned photographer, expressed admiration for Dr. Batra, noting, I have known Dr Batra for several decades. He is an extraordinary individual who keeps himself engaged and energetic, defying the passage of time. I aspire to emulate his vitality and zest for life."

(L-R) Sangita Singh and Vivek Singh,Jt. MD Procamm, Atul Kasbekar, Ace Photographer |

Present on the occasion were His Excellency, the counsel general of Turkey , Ashok Advani , Anesha Joganah, miss India world Hungary , Malti Jain , Shailesh Haribhakti among a host of dignitaries.

The 'Whispers in the Valley' photography exhibition by Dr. Mukesh Batra promises to be a visual treat for art enthusiasts and admirers of his work. Visitors can immerse themselves in the mesmerizing landscapes and narratives captured through his lens. It continues till the 12th of Feb 2024 and is open to the public for free viewing.