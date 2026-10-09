Online Festive Season Sale: Get Navratri Ready With Biggest Offers, Price Crash | Add These Things To Your Shopping Cart Now | Representational Image

The festive season in India is synonymous with celebrations, new outfits, home makeovers and of course, shopping! Every year, e-commerce platforms brings attractive deals and discounts, encouraging shoppers to make the most of the festive period.

With Navratri beginning on October 11, this is the perfect time for those celebrating the festival to get their festive essentials sorted. Whether you are planning your garba nights, decorating your home or preparing for daily puja, festive sales can be a convenient way to shop for everything under one roof. Here are some things to add to your shopping list.

1. Navratri Outfits

Give your festive wardrobe a colourful upgrade with vibrant ghagra cholis, chaniya cholis and traditional garba outfits. Look for mirror work, embroidered designs and colourful prints that will make you stand out on the dance floor.

2. Decorative Items For Home

Bring home the festive spirit with torans, colourful rangoli designs, LED diyas and decorative lights. These little additions can instantly brighten up your living room, entrance and puja corner.

3. Puja Essentials

Stock up on essential puja samagri, including kumkum, haldi, incense sticks, camphor, cotton wicks and puja thalis. Shopping for these items in advance can help you avoid last-minute runs to the market.

4. Ethnic Footwear

Complete your Navratri look with embellished juttis, mojaris, kolhapuris or traditional sandals. Choose comfortable footwear that complements your outfit and allows you to dance through long garba and dandiya nights.

5. Festive Jewellery

Oxidised silver jewellery, statement earrings, layered necklaces, bangles and traditional chokers can instantly elevate a simple ethnic outfit. Look for colourful accessories that coordinate with multiple festive looks.

6. Dandiya Sticks

No Navratri shopping list is complete without a pair of colourful dandiya sticks. Choose decorated wooden or lightweight options that match your festive outfits and are comfortable to use during long dance sessions.

7. Ethnic Bags And Potlis

Add a traditional touch to your festive ensemble with embroidered potli bags, mirror-work slings or embellished clutches. They are practical for carrying your phone, cash and other small essentials while keeping your look celebration-ready.

8. Makeup And Beauty Essentials

Refresh your beauty kit with long-lasting lipstick, waterproof eyeliner, kajal, setting spray and highlighter. These essentials can help your makeup stay in place through energetic garba sessions and late-night celebrations.

9. Garba-Friendly Clothing Essentials

Comfortable leggings, camisoles, dupattas, safety pins and breathable innerwear can make a big difference when putting together a festive outfit. Add these practical essentials to your cart so that your Navratri look is as comfortable as it is stylish.

10. Gift Hampers And Return Gifts

If you are visiting friends or hosting a festive gathering, consider gifting boxes, sweets, candles, dry fruits or small decorative items. Shopping for these in advance can help you find thoughtful options without rushing at the last minute.

Before checking out, compare prices across platforms, check seller ratings and read product reviews. Also, look at delivery dates and return policies to ensure your purchases arrive in time for the festivities.