Flipkart Creates 2.5 Lakh Festive Season Jobs, Adds 1.4 Lakh Last-Mile Roles Across India

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Flipkart has announced the creation of more than 250,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities as it expands operations ahead of the festive season.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce company said the hiring push includes gig workers and aims to strengthen its supply chain network to handle increased demand during Big Billion Days.

Around 75,000 of the new opportunities are expected to help first-time job seekers enter the workforce. These roles are spread across more than 7,000 Ekart facilities, including fulfilment centres, sorting hubs and last-mile delivery operations.

Flipkart expands delivery network for festive demand

The company has added over 900 festive delivery hubs and created nearly 140,000 last-mile employment opportunities as part of its logistics expansion.

Last-mile roles account for around 60% of the seasonal employment growth, driven by increasing demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and the expansion of Flipkart Minutes.

Flipkart said the growth of its supply chain network is also creating more opportunities for women and persons with disabilities. Women now account for more than 20% of supply chain roles, while participation of persons with disabilities has increased across warehouse and delivery functions.

Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said large-scale commerce growth can generate wider opportunities across employment and entrepreneurship.

Focus on skills and inclusive employment

Hemant Badri, senior vice president, supply chain, customer experience and re-commerce, Flipkart Group, said the festive period highlights the importance of India’s commerce ecosystem and logistics network.

The expansion comes as Flipkart faces growing competition from quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, which are increasing their presence in India’s rapidly expanding online retail market.