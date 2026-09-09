Flipkart Tests 'Eat In' Food Delivery Service In Bengaluru, Takes On Zomato And Swiggy

Walmart-backed Flipkart has started testing its food delivery platform Eat In among employees in Bengaluru as the e-commerce major prepares to enter a market currently led by Zomato and Swiggy.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the service is expected to be expanded to all Flipkart employees around September 15 before being opened to consumers in Bengaluru, according to sources familiar with the development.

Flipkart’s entry comes at a time when the food delivery industry is witnessing increased competition, with companies experimenting with new business models, lower pricing and alternative platforms to attract cost-conscious customers.

Flipkart joins growing food delivery competition

Rapido’s food delivery platform Ownly, which follows a zero-commission model, has gained traction in Bengaluru, recently crossing 50,000 daily orders. This represents around 10% of the city’s estimated daily food delivery volumes.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has launched Toing, a separate app aimed at budget-focused customers. The platform has reportedly seen strong user adoption, with brokerage firm CLSA estimating its weekly active users at nearly 33 million, close to Zomato’s approximately 35 million.

Zomato parent Eternal has chosen a different approach by offering lower-priced options within its existing platform while developing Bistro, a separate initiative focused on a new operating model for affordable food delivery.

'Eat In' to use ONDC network

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy had indicated in July that the company would initially test food delivery on a limited basis before deciding on a broader rollout. He said the platform would focus not only on pricing but also on selection, service quality, reliability and customer experience.

Eat In is being developed in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Flipkart is also working towards creating a lower commission structure for restaurants, which could help attract more partners.

The employee testing phase will allow Flipkart to evaluate the platform’s performance and operational model before opening it to consumers.