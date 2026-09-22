Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Festive Deals, Offers To Watch, And Tips To Save |

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 and when does it start?

Now in its 13th edition, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is India's largest annual online shopping event, starting on 8th October 2026. Amazon Prime members get exclusive early access from 7th October, giving them a head start on the most popular deals across every major category. The sale covers thousands of brands across every major category, with discounts, exchange offers, and Easy EMIs layered together for some of the deepest festive savings of the year.

Planning ahead makes all the difference during a sale this big. Apply for the Insta EMI Card online before the festive season kicks off, so your card loan offer is confirmed, and your Easy EMIs are ready when the best deals go live.

What deals and discounts can I expect at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

Based on historical patterns and early estimates, the 2026 edition is expected to deliver some of the steepest discounts of the festive season.

Smartphones and electronics: Up to 90% off on select models, with exchange offers of up to Rs. 50,000 on eligible devices from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus.

Televisions and appliances: Up to 65% off, with bundled installation and extended warranty deals adding further value on larger purchases.

Fashion and beauty: Up to 80% off across 1,500-plus brands, making this one of the strongest sale events of the year for clothing and personal care.

Home and kitchen: Up to 70% off on home décor and kitchen appliances, with combo deals and gift hampers suited to festive gifting.

Groceries and essentials: Up to 50% off on everyday staples, making the sale a practical time to stock up alongside larger purchases.

Disclaimer: Discount ranges are indicative and based on historical Great Indian Festival trends. Actual offers may vary by product, brand, and availability.

Which product categories are worth watching at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

Certain categories consistently deliver the strongest savings during the Great Indian Festival, making them worth prioritising when you plan your purchases.

Disclaimer: Offers are indicative and based on historical trends. Actual offers may vary by product, brand, and availability.

What tips help me get the most out of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

A little preparation before the sale opens makes a significant difference to what you save and how confidently you shop.

• Build your wishlist early: Adding products to your Amazon wishlist before 8th October lets you track price drops and move straight to checkout the moment a deal goes live.

• Verify prices beforehand: Checking current prices a week or two before the sale helps you confirm that the festive discount is a genuine saving rather than a markdown from an inflated original price.

• Time purchases around Lightning Deals: Lightning Deals expire quickly, so knowing which products you want in advance lets you act immediately rather than deliberating when the clock is running.

• Stack exchange offers with discounts: Combining an exchange offer on an old device with the product discount gives you a deeper effective saving, particularly on smartphones and televisions.

• Check ratings before buying: High-demand sale periods can surface lower-quality listings. Taking a moment to check reviews before purchasing saves potential disappointment after delivery.

How does the Insta EMI Card make the Amazon Great Indian Festival more affordable?

The Insta EMI Card gives you a straightforward way to manage large festive purchases without paying the full amount upfront. Its benefits make it one of the most practical ways to shop during the festive season without stretching your monthly budget.

• Pre-approved card loan offer of up to Rs. 6 lakh: Having your card loan offer confirmed before the sale opens means you can act on deals quickly without arranging funds at the last minute.

• Easy EMIs across flexible tenures: Splitting the cost of a smartphone, television, or appliance across monthly instalments keeps your festive spending manageable without dipping into your savings.

• No credit card needed: The Insta EMI Card works independently of a credit card, making it an accessible option for a wider range of shoppers during the festive season.

How do I shop with the Insta EMI Card during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Using the Insta EMI Card during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is straightforward, and you can complete the entire checkout process within a few minutes.

• Check your card loan offer beforehand: Log in to the Bajaj Finance app or website to confirm your pre-qualified limit before the sale starts, so you know exactly what you can spend when the deals go live.

• Add products to your Amazon wishlist: Building your list before the sale starts lets you jump straight to checkout the moment a deal drops on the item you want, without wasting time browsing under pressure.

• Select Easy EMI at checkout: At the Amazon checkout page, choose the EMI payment option and select your Insta EMI Card as the payment method to convert your purchase into monthly instalments.

• Choose your tenure and confirm: Pick a repayment period that suits your monthly budget, complete the verification step, and confirm your order to get your festive purchase on its way.

Is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 worth planning for?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival remains one of the most significant festive shopping events in India, with some of the deepest discounts of the year across every major category. With a verified wishlist, a clear budget, and the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card in place before the sale starts, you can shop confidently, act quickly on the best deals, and spread the cost of your festive purchases across Easy EMIs rather than one large upfront payment.