Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts Tomorrow: Deals On Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16, More Phones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts Tomorrow: Deals On Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16, More |

Amazon is set to begin the Great Indian Festival sale tomorrow, with the e-commerce platform announcing discounts and offers on smartphones across price segments. The sale will bring price cuts, bank offers, exchange benefits, coupons and no-cost EMI options on several popular models.

Among the smartphones highlighted by Amazon are the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16, Xiaomi 17, OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R and Redmi 15C 5G Prime.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the biggest smartphone offers announced ahead of the sale. Amazon says the flagship will be available at an effective price of Rs. 84,999, including a coupon offer.

The deal also includes a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

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Amazon is also offering exchange benefits on eligible smartphones, which could further reduce the effective purchase price.

iPhone 16 Gets price cut

The iPhone 16 is listed at Rs. 71,999 during the sale, compared with its listed price of Rs. 89,900. Amazon says the advertised deal price includes applicable offers.

The offer could make the iPhone 16 a more accessible option for buyers looking for a current-generation Apple smartphone without moving to the company's Pro models.

OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15R offers

In the upper-mid-range segment, the OnePlus Nord 6 will be available at Rs. 42,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 52,999.

The offer includes a credit-card EMI bank benefit and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

The iQOO 15R, meanwhile, will be available at an effective price of Rs. 46,499, compared with a listed price of Rs. 69,999. The deal includes a coupon offer and up to three months of no-cost EMI.

Xiaomi 17 gets major discount

Amazon has also announced a significant discount on the Xiaomi 17. The smartphone will be offered at Rs. 59,999, compared with a listed price of Rs. 1,19,999.

The offer includes a credit-card EMI bank benefit and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Affordable smartphone deals

Buyers looking for more affordable options will also have several deals to choose from.

The iQOO Z11xa is listed at Rs. 24,999, compared with Rs. 40,999, with the offer including bank and coupon benefits.

The Redmi 15C 5G Prime will be available at Rs. 15,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 29,999.

Up to Rs. 70,000 exchange savings

Beyond the individual smartphone discounts, Amazon says customers can receive exchange benefits of up to Rs. 70,000 on eligible devices.

The platform is also offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,944 per month. Customers can additionally get coupons offering savings of up to Rs. 7,500, depending on the smartphone and applicable offer.

SBI debit and credit card holders can also receive an instant 10 percent discount on eligible purchases, including credit-card EMI transactions.