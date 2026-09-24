Amazon Reaches Out To Former Employees For AI, Machine Learning And Cloud Jobs Amid Hiring Push

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Amazon is approaching former employees, including some who were affected by layoffs, to fill vacancies in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and cloud computing, according to a report by Business Insider.

Recruitment emails reviewed by the publication showed that Amazon Web Services (AWS) Vice-President Swami Sivasubramanian’s AI agent division contacted former employees about available technology roles.

One recruiter reportedly referred to the initiative as “Swami's Boomerang Reengagement Initiative”.

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Amazon targets former employees for AI expansion

In another case, an AWS finance recruiter reached out to a former employee and offered a faster interview process that could potentially result in a job offer.

“A lot has changed since you were here, and there's some really compelling work happening across AI/ML right now,” one email reviewed by Business Insider stated.

The outreach follows multiple rounds of workforce reductions at Amazon, which have resulted in more than 30,000 job cuts.

Despite the layoffs, the company has continued hiring for specialised roles linked to artificial intelligence and cloud technology as it strengthens its focus on emerging technologies.

Company says rehiring is a regular practice

Amazon said bringing back former employees is part of its broader hiring approach and is not a new practice. Company spokesperson Haley Silva said former employees, including those who were laid off, may be considered for available positions depending on business requirements.

She also clarified that the outreach was not specifically targeted at employees who had left due to Amazon’s return-to-office policy.

Amazon’s workplace attendance rules remain unchanged, according to Silva. “We're always interested in connecting with talented people, both new candidates and former Amazonians, for open roles,” she was quoted as saying by Business Insider.

The move highlights Amazon’s continued emphasis on AI-related capabilities even as the company restructures parts of its workforce and adjusts hiring priorities across business divisions.