Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Apple's MacBook Neo Gets ₹25,000 Discount

IANS

Apple’s MacBook Neo 13-inch has received a major price cut during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, with the laptop’s effective price dropping to Rs. 64,990 from its listed price of Rs. 89,990. The offer translates into savings of up to Rs. 25,000 for eligible buyers.

The discounted price is listed for the Indigo colour variant and is expected to become available when the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale opens. The sale begins for Prime members on October 8 and will be available to all shoppers from October 9.

MacBook Neo Price Drops To Rs. 64,990

The MacBook Neo currently carries a price tag of Rs. 89,990. During the Amazon sale, Amazon is advertising an effective price of Rs. 64,990, bringing the laptop into a more affordable price segment for buyers looking for an Apple laptop.

However, the advertised price includes applicable discounts and bank offers. Buyers should therefore check the final price at checkout, as the actual discount may depend on the payment method and eligibility for specific offers. Currently, the listed price of the Indigo model is at Rs. 68,490.

Amazon is also advertising a three-month No Cost EMI option for eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card customers. The monthly EMI and final payable amount will depend on the applicable terms of the offer.

MacBook Neo specifications

The MacBook Neo features Apple’s A18 Pro chip and comes with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

The laptop runs on macOS and is positioned as an everyday computing machine rather than a high-end workstation. It is aimed at users who primarily need a laptop for web browsing, office work, document editing, streaming, video calls and other routine tasks.