Will The MacBook Neo 2 Come With A Touchscreen Display? Here's What We Know So Far

Apple released the highly affordable MacBook Neo earlier this month. With the Rs. 69,900 price tag, it is being tagged as the laptop choice for GenZ users. The laptop only just made its debut, but the rumour mill is already spinning about what comes next. The MacBook Neo 2 has been generating considerable buzz, particularly around the possibility of a touchscreen display.

Touchscreen on MacBook Neo 2?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has not finalised any plans to bring touch support to Macs beyond a future high-end MacBook Pro model, which is expected to arrive sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. For the Neo line, that timeline could push back even further.

Gurman has gone on record saying he would be genuinely surprised if a touchscreen MacBook Neo materialised within the next three years - a striking statement given how early we are in the product's lifecycle.

Why cost could be the deciding factor

The reasoning behind Apple's apparent hesitation is straightforward - touchscreen panels cost more to manufacture, and that expense would inevitably be passed on to the consumer. Since the MacBook Neo was deliberately positioned as a budget-friendly entry point into the Apple ecosystem - priced below even the iPhone 17 - adding premium display technology would undercut the very reason the product exists. Keeping the hardware lean appears to be central to Apple's strategy for this line.

What the MacBook Neo 2 could bring instead

While a touchscreen may be off the table, there is still plenty to look forward to. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested the MacBook Neo 2 could launch sometime next year, with Apple likely focusing on core performance upgrades rather than flashy new features.

The MacBook Neo 2 may be powered by a newer A19 Pro chipset replacing the A18 Pro in the current model. The base configuration, which currently ships with 8GB, may be bumped up to 12GB - a meaningful improvement for multitasking and heavier workloads.

The MacBook Neo 2 is shaping up to be a refinement rather than a reinvention - faster internals, more memory, but no touchscreen revolution just yet. Apple seems committed to keeping its most affordable laptop accessible in price, even if that means holding back on certain features.

It is important to note that none of these details have been officially confirmed by Apple. Final specifications will only be known closer to the official launch date.