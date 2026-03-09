Apple To Launch AirPods Ultra With Built-In Cameras; MacBook Ultra & iPhone Ultra In The Works As Well |

Now that Apple is done with its week-long full of surprises, launching the affordable iPhone 17e and the MacBook Neo, it is time to shift gears. The company is reportedly now planning at least three new 'Ultra-class devices in 2026'. This includes a new MacBook Ultra, the iPhone Ultra - the first foldable, and the AirPods Ultra.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in his Power On newsletter, says Apple is planning at least three new "Ultra"-class devices in 2026. The first is the MacBook Ultra with a touch-enabled OLED display priced up to 20 percent higher than existing MacBook Pros. The second is an iPhone Ultra - the first foldable iPhone - with a large inner display, under-display sensors, and a price tag around $2,000. The third premium device that Apple is working on is the AirPods Ultra, featuring computer-vision cameras designed to feed Visual Intelligence data to Siri.

The MacBook Ultra is expected to sit above the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros rather than replace them, enabling a markedly higher price point while keeping current models on sale.

Upgraded Mac Studio coming in mid-2026

The Ultra launches won't be the only Mac news this year. Apple is reportedly preparing further Mac refreshes, including an upgraded Mac Studio expected mid-2026, followed by new iMac and Mac mini models. While the Mac Studio and Mac mini will look identical to current versions, the 2026 iMac will feature a refreshed colour palette.

The MacBook Neo sets the stage

Apple unveiled the MacBook Neo last week with a budget price tag of Rs. 69,900, a huge price difference if compared to the MacBook Air. The device targets students and mainstream consumers, features a 13-inch display, runs on Apple's A18 Pro chip, and comes in four colours: citrus, silver, indigo, and blush.

Apple has announced in-store availability from March 11. The launch marked the first time Apple placed a smartphone processor inside a Mac.