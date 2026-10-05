Top Five Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Smartphone Deals: Price Cuts On iPhone 16, Xiaomi 17, More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Top Five Smartphone Deals: Price Cuts On iPhone 16, Xiaomi 17, More |

India's biggest e-commerce platform is gearing up for their annual festive sales, with Amazon's Great Indian Festival set to begin on October 8. The platform is expected to offer early access to Prime members ahead of the general public rollout, a pattern seen in previous years' editions of these sales.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top five verified smartphone deals

Here are five of the most notable smartphone deals going into this year's festive sale season:

1. Xiaomi 17: Currently priced at Rs. 1,19,999, the flagship will be available for Rs. 59,999 during the sale, a discount of nearly 50 percent, alongside a six-month EMI option.

2. iQOO Z11 X: Priced at Rs. 40,999, the phone will see its price drop to Rs. 24,999, among the steepest percentage cuts confirmed so far.

3. Redmi 15C 5G Prime: The budget 5G phone, originally priced at Rs. 29,999, will be available for Rs. 15,999, roughly a 47 percent reduction.

4. iPhone 16: Apple's 2024 flagship, priced at Rs. 89,900, will be discounted to Rs. 71,999 during the sale period.

5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Currently retailing at Rs. 99,999, the device will be available from Rs. 84,999, continuing a pattern of steep discounting on this model across Amazon's previous sale events this year.

## What Else to Expect

Beyond these five, Amazon has confirmed discounted pricing on several other models, including the OnePlus Nord CE6 (down to Rs. 33,999 from Rs. 40,999), the OnePlus Nord 6 (Rs. 42,999 from Rs. 52,999), the iQOO 15R (Rs. 46,499 from Rs. 69,999), and entry-level options including the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, starting from Rs. 16,999, and the Lava Blaze N4 Pro, down to Rs. 13,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G, the sale's sole foldable so far, will be available starting at Rs. 1,29,999, though an exact discount figure has not yet been disclosed.

As both sales approach, prices and offers listed ahead of time are subject to change, and shoppers are advised to verify the final effective price, inclusive of any bank or exchange offers, directly on each platform once the sales go live.