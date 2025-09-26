Miss India World Nandini Gupta Simply Adores Ranveer Singh; Here's Why

Nandini Gupta | Image courtesy: Nandini Gupta/Instagram

Winning a title for India

Nandini Gupta was the first Indian to win Top Model Asia & Oceania at the 72nd Miss World pageant. She brought "the essence" of her victory to the GICW stage, and doing that was an "experience in itself" for the beauty queen. "I saw my people sitting in the crowd and cheering for me; it was beautiful."

Walking the ramp at GICW

Nandini was dressed in a creation by designer Sumit Goel, who is from her hometown, Kota. "I was thrilled to represent him here in Mumbai," she adds. Inspired by the colour of Delhi's Red Fort or Lal Qila, showstopper Nandini sashayed down the runway looking resplendent in the traditional outfit.

"My Miss India crown had rubies on it, and although I wasn't wearing it on the ramp, the red embellishments on my lehenga reminded me of it. The outfit is something that I'd personally wear for an occasion as it's breezy, lightweight and elegant."

Nandini's fashion statement

The beauty queen is most comfortable wearing stuff that represents her. "Floral, solid colours and linen. Outside the glam world, you will spot me in the local market buying earrings and bargaining with the vendor, dressed in a regular pair of jeans, a T-shirt and a cap," she says.

The most stylish Bollywood actor for Nandini would be Ranveer Singh. "It is not just about what he wears, but how he carries it. No matter what outfit you give him, he'll walk the ramp with so much style and energy that you'll want to borrow his look. There are times when I feel it is about the outfit, but then I realise it is Ranveer's personality that draws one to him."

Fond memories of home and festivals

Nandini's comfort food is bhindi sabzi, dal and roti. "I get homesick often and like to crawl back to my house whenever I get the chance. That's also because of my dog and the yummy food my mom makes. Living in Mumbai, away from family, the one thing I miss the most after a hectic day at work is food."

Going down memory lane, the beauty queen recalls the Navratri shopping she did with her mom as a kid. "Mom would dress me up in the Navratri outfits, and dad would oil my hair before I stepped out, as I had to go to school the next day.

"As one grows up, these are the memories that stay with us. When one leaves the comfort of their homes, arrives in a big city and has to do everything by themselves, it is obvious to miss family."

Nandini, who hopes to celebrate Dusshera with her family this year, is looking forward to spending time at home. "Festival time gets hectic for mom, so I'd like for her to make something really simple like khichdi or daliya."

Staying energised on the ramp

Before she walks the runway, Nandini does make sure she has enough fluids. "When you are on the ramp, you don't know when your turn will come. I have lots of fruits in the morning and consume fewer solids. I also have plenty of juices and sip on coconut water. I can't be late and nor can I use the restroom back and forth, so it helps to be mindful of what you eat and drink before a show."

Image courtesy: Nandini Gupta

Nandini's skincare routine

"Before applying anything to your skin, eat it," advises Nandini, who suggests that one must use natural ingredients and make it a part of your skincare. "My mom used to make me eat amla and aloe vera before applying it to my skin. It is also important to keep your skincare minimal and chemical-free."

Her go-to products for her skin are aloe vera gel and rose water. She also uses a homemade ubtan made by her mom that has almonds, besan or gram flour, haldi and honey. It acts as a natural exfoliator, and this recipe has been passed down through the generations from her grandmother to her mother and now to Nandini.

Why one must never give up?

The beauty queen's advice to people who have just entered the fashion world would be to never lose hope.

"I remember I was 18 when I first came to Mumbai. I was still figuring things out. But at the right time, everything fell into place. Opportunities will come your way, just don't give up. Keep the passion burning."

As for acing it as a showstopper, she adds, "You don't have to be anyone but yourself on the ramp."