'Oil' is well: Here's how hemp seed oil can keep your pet happy and healthy

Here are few health benefits of Hemp Seed Oil when used for pets:

Acts as a pain reliever: The plant Cannabis sativa has been recognized in the medical field since 2900 B.C and has helped doctors with relieving pain. It has an anti-inflammatory property in it. Many senior dogs suffer from arthritic pain or the normal skeletal or joint pain in our adult dogs also. Sometimes because of an internal injury while playing they might get a slight pain in their joints which turns into limping. In such cases a gentle massage with Hemp Seed Oil is extremely beneficial to relieve this pain and allows them to continue hopping happily as usual.

Heals skin infections: With every seasonal change a dog’s skin has to go through many harsh environmental changes from dust, chemicals to windy winters and hot summers, all of which makes your dog’s skin dry and flaky. This flaky skin gives rise to many skin problems from fur loss to dandruff and dry fur coat. Hemp Seed Oil contains vitamins and essential fatty acids which help to heal the dog’s skin and protect it from such breakouts or skin conditions.

Helps avoid fur loss: The essential Fatty Acids in Hemp Seed Oil which are Omega 3 and Omega 6 are considered as characteristic elements for a healthy cell membrane. These provide moisturisation, strong hair and also stimulate hair growth. Hemp Seed Oil helps in nourishing your dog’s skin by giving them the benefits of EFA when taken orally and helps to create a protective barrier when applied topically to the affected portion or on fur.

Relieves anxiety & stress: Cases of anxiety and depression have been on the rise not only in humans but in pets too. The lockdown has ended and everyone is back to their offices leaving their pets all alone at home. The constant attention they have been getting from all these months to the sudden loneliness could make them depressed. Firecrackers are an integral part of any celebration from festivals to weddings. A loud noise can make your dogs go uneasy as their ears are more sensitive towards sound. In such cases, Hemp Seed Oil works as a boon for your pets and calms them down.

(The Writer is a Chief Veterinary Officer at Wiggles.in)