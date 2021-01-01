Numerology predictions for 2021: Find out what's in the store for you!

The year 2021 is a 5-universal year!

In Numerology the universal years range from 1 to 9. The year 2021 (2+0+2+1 = 5), a 5-universal year, signifies change, movement, travel, technology and versatility. Go with the flow of the universe! New doors open, new ways of doing things emerge. The world as we know it will change. Do not stick to the tried and tested but expand your horizons, go on unchartered roads and you will be surprised at your findings. Important breakthroughs and discoveries will be made in the fields of technology and science.

People will move away from the limitations of 2020 and pave new ways to success. Contemplate and enlist things to be accomplished, new systems and disciplines to be implemented. Creating stability through the act of change is the global theme! Start this new year very mindfully and rise to your highest potential!

Calculate your own personal year (PY) no for 2021

Our personal year number tells us the theme of our lives in 2021. Calculate your PY as per the below calculation and read your own predictions. Remember your PY is a part of the larger universal year 5 (2021).

BD + BM + UY = PY

Add your birth date + birth month + universal year

Double digit numbers are reduced to a single digit (if you have 11 or 22 in your birth date write them as is).

That final number will be your personal year in 2021.

Calculation example:

If your birth date is 3rd May, your calculation will be: 3 +5 (May) +5 (2021) = 13 = 4. Hence, it will be a 4 PY for you.

PY 1 - New beginnings, initiatives, goals/ideas: You will experience a new beginning in some or all areas of your life. You are starting a new nine-year cycle with this being your Year 1. The year 2021 is a great time to initiate new ideas and ambitions. Think carefully of the changes you want in your life, relationships, career, etc. and sow the seeds NOW! Let go of what is not working and imbibe what you need. Be courageous. Blaze forward with a new determined, YOU!

PY 2 - Cooperation, partnerships, patience: In a PY 2 focus on building and maintaining partnerships/relationships — business and personal. Tact and diplomacy are the key to your success. Listen to your gut for guidance, slow down, breathe and receive. This year you will be extra sensitive with heightened intuition. Embrace your inner physic! Music will be a balm to your soul! Singles might meet someone new. Marriage may be on the cards for those seeking it.

PY 11: Central theme is like the PY 2, but in a PY 11 your senses are very heightened. A very intuitive year to tap into this master energy potential and realize your visions and dreams.

PY 3 - Self-expression, communication, creativity, fun: A great year to be out having fun with friends. Communication and creative expression are key. Express your inner desires, travel, broaden your horizons, radiate positivity and sunshine. Tune into your creativity and manifest your ideas to the world. Use your social connections, social media to build your business, launch your website, write that book, act etc. Your Imagination is limitless! Don’t squander away the year!

PY 4 - Organisation, planning, details, focus: A PY 4 in a universal year 5 (2021) is a dichotomy. This year concentrate on WORK to realize your true potential! Manifest your goals, create stability, security and a rock- solid foundation. Don’t be too rigid and dogmatic. Efficiency is key. Short cuts will backfire. Pay extra attention to details and planning. Great year to buy a home/ office space.

PY 22: This year is like PY 4, but on larger scale. It’s a master builder year. The world is your oyster!

PY 5 - Change, freedom, flexibility, opportunities, surprises, adventure: Embrace change! Take that leap of faith! Get that new job, new relationship, explore new ways of living, travel, do things never done before. Free yourselves from your bondages. Flexibility and adaptability are key to achieving new heights and unexplored territory. Time for transformation and calculated risk taking. Take care of your physical body. Many of you will seek freedom from conventions.

PY 6 - Home, family, harmony, society, nurturing, marriage, beauty: A year of protection and harmony. Care and concern for your loved ones/society will ensure lasting relationships. Do not over-compensate to maintain peace. A great year for marriage, children, pets and dependents. Strike a balance between your home and the outside world. All forms of beauty appeal. Enjoy your responsibilities, heal yourself and others. Focus on financial wealth and overall well-being!

PY 7 - Rest, rejuvenation, alone time, spiritual discoveries: This is an internal year. PY 7 urges you to take rest and rejuvenate your mind and body to reassess your internal, universal and spiritual beliefs. You will carefully analyze everything. Don’t be over critical. Take your insights and inspirations and manifest them into real, practical, tangible growth. Be with nature. Books and mountains beckon. Be the bridge between your spiritual and material realms! Be a hermit!

PY 8 - Manifestation, resources, leadership, goals, rewards: A year of action! You will work hard to actualize your goals and dreams. A year for leadership and empowerment. Focus on work, building, creating, money, expansion and all commercial activity. You will utilize all kinds of resources to improve your financial standing and position. Create abundance for others and see it return manifold. Lead, direct, succeed!

PY 9 - Culmination, completion, release, universal love, wisdom: You have come a full circle. A year of completion, climax and closure. Whatever needs to move ahead with you in your next cycle of 9 years will be retained and people/ things who have completed their journey will move on from your life this year. Let Go! Old patterns/behaviors may cease to exist. A year of wisdom, spirituality and universal consciousness. Know that every ending is a new beginning!

(The writer is a professional numerologist, a tarot card reader and, a Bach flower remedies practitioner. She also teaches the subjects professionally. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)