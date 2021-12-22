Numerology Forecast: Discover what 2022 has in store for you

As the dust settles in 2021, 2022 displays a ray of hope.

2022 is the year of collective victories, new responsibilities and intense changes and new directions.

When you add the numbers numerologically 2+0+2+2, you derive the Universal number 6. This Universal number determines the theme of the year from a global perspective. The theme of 2022 is one of balance, patience, compassion, empathy, adjustments and sacrifices.

I wish you all the joys of success it carries for you.

Ways to Leverage the Universal Year’s No 6 energy:

- Focus on love and harmony

- Balance giving and receiving

- Beautify or upgrade your home

- Network and socialise

- Prioritise Self-Care

- Upskill for growth

- Work with children and women

While the overall theme carries the energy of the Universal Number 6, you all have a personal overarching theme for your year based on your date of birth. It is called the Personal Year.

How to determine your Personal Year for 2022

To arrive at your Personal Year (PY), add your birthday + birth month + the current year, in this case it is 2+0+2+2 = 6

11.11.2022 = 1+1+1+1+2+0+2+2 = 10

Further break down the double digits till they arrive at a single digit

10 = 1+0 =1

Therefore, Personal Year is 1.

Personal Year 1:

A Fresh Opportunity

The struggles of the past year fade away, marking a new phase of your life. You are at the beginning of a new 9-year cycle which is all about new opportunities popping up and a new you. You are in a position to improve your life and the lives of those you love, so clarity of your goals is imperative. There is no room for excuses or sentimentality. Your need for individuality peaks this year and even in a partnership, you lead. A great time to begin your own business or change your job or commit to a relationship. Dream big and invest the next 9 years towards achieving it. Better preparedness, willpower, creativity and your outlook towards money bears success. You will have a lot of energy now, so keep an eye on your health and fitness goals.

What to watch out for in 2022: Ego, pride, vanity, procrastination, low self-worth can sabotage your victory.

Personal Year 2:

Patience and Co-operation

If you were firing ahead on all cylinders in 2021, this year however, you may have to step back and be patient. This year, is about prepping and nurturing your plans. Any radical changes, are, likely to veer you off the track. Unconventional sources of income may just wind their way to you. Work situations or people may seem to stress you out; persevere with patience. Focus on harmonising interactions and partnering with people to achieve success. Be mindful of those mood swings, and avoid unnecessary confrontations. You are, really going to have to learn how to surrender and release control. Your health may demand attention so don’t ignore the clues your body gives you. Intuition, tact, active listening and flexibility are your allies. Invest time in learning and teaching and move into the next year with more preparedness.

What to watch out for in 2022: An overactive imagination, playing the victim and emotional decisions can impede your chances of victory.

Personal Year 3

Creativity and Optimism

It is the ideal time to explore the creative parts of yourself - be it singing, acting or writing. Those in the creative industry are, likely to blossom, with opportunities coming your way. Be positive and put yourself out there. It is through this process that you will receive the direction to your purpose. You could find yourself in the spotlight with invitations for parties, reunions and networking meet-ups. Financially, it is a fairly good year as long as you rein your spending habits. Try not to bite off more than you can chew with your over-commitment and generosity. You will meet wonderful people who add joy, play and happiness in your life. Perhaps a new love interest or a commitment in an existing one. Focus on what is beautiful in yourself and others, and your world will look and feel better every day.

What to watch out for in 2022: Superficial friendships, mood swings, impulsive decisions, and over-extending yourself may hamper your chances of victory.

Personal Year 4:

Planning and Discipline

It is the time to re-evaluate your financial goals and build the foundation for the future. It spells hard work and the efforts may not be commensurate with the result, immediately. Despite all your diligence, you may experience some speed-breakers that test your patience. Stay steadfast and persistent. The need for security over quick returns, is the highlight of this year. Expect dramatic changes in your work and life. So, get proactive, pull up your sleeves and do a complete overhaul of anything that is no longer serving you. You need to be practical, and assess where you place your time and energy. All the hard work will bear fruits beyond your expectation, therefore chin up and smile. Relationships may require more care and communication is the key that that holds joy in that area.

What to watch out for in 2022: Rigidity, get-rich-quick schemes, unresolved family issues, bottling your feelings can hurt your chances of victory.

Personal Year 5:

Change and Freedom

Change, adventure, breakthroughs, unexpected opportunities, parties, love for life, signify this year. You experience the need for freedom and make intuitive decisions so move forward with confidence. Expect some smaller yet significant changes in your life, personally and professionally, in your business/job, or even relocation. Old relationships make way for new ones. Embrace the change rather than trying to control everything. Make sure that with all of these changes and new feelings, you don't scatter away your energies. You might make mistakes, but that is how you learn. Adapt, focus, prioritise, and let things take their course. Expand your network and promote yourself. If you want to grow your business, any type of advertising would prove worthwhile. Expect spontaneous travel plans and a bouncy cashflow.

What to watch out for in 2022: Scattered energy, arguments, lack of financial restraint, lack of focus can make your walk to victory, longer.

Personal Year 6:

Relationships and Responsibilities

Expect life to present you with a slower pace to help you reacquaint yourself with the people in your life. It’s a year replete with responsibilities, obligations, progress and career advancement. A legal breakthrough, is also a possibility. Evaluate relationships, starting with the one you have with yourself. Maintain the balance in giving and receiving and pay attention to your health. Get ready, to meet loads of new people who will represent major milestones in your development. Don’t resist falling in love as this could be an interesting year. Make your home the peaceful sanctuary that reflects your highest vibration - invest in one or renovate it. Personal growth through a new job or promotion may see your hard work, receiving recognition.

What to watch out for in 2022: Resenting responsibilities, trusting easily, perfection and meddling in the affairs of others may come in the way of your victory.

Personal Year 7:

Spiritual Development

Move away from old patterns and attitudes and open up to a new perspective, awareness and journey, life is placing before you. Your trust in others may be put to test in this year. You find yourself caught between the demands of the spirit and material world. You are likely to attract money and recognition, if you don’t pursue it, actively. Progress is slow so don’t push the envelope too far. Specialisation will get you closer to your goal. A great time to invest in that bike or car you’ve been promising yourself. Don’t be surprised if you are given a chance to share centerstage and have encounters with brilliant minds. Channel your energy through meditation, reading/studying, heading to a spiritual retreat or positive lifestyle changes.

What to watch out for in 2022: Being too detached or egoistic, need for instant gratification, excessive worrying and the obsession with money can defer your walk to victory.

Personal Year 8:

Recognition and Reward

After the sluggishness of last year, this year is about enjoying the fruits of your labour. However, it demands structure and organization in all you do. What is due to you, comes to you, so keep your resolve. Focus on restoring balance and justice to unsettled issues in your relationships and career. New experiences will pull you out of your comfort zone therefore trust your abilities and take charge. Your vibration will be most powerful. Allow your inner voice to be your guide to grow your income and tap into this personal power. The possibility of going solo in a new venture is high. Pay attention to your health and wellbeing this year. It may bring in a few hurdles but none that you cannot cross.

What to watch out for in 2022: Arrogance, the need for speed, misusing power can affect your chances of victory.

Personal Year 9:

Endings and Beginnings

The year is about tying up all the loose ends, clearing the debris of the past, releasing all that no longer serves you, reflecting on your past decisions and actions. In case, relationships end or a job ends or a project does not go through, trust the process. The Universe is preparing you to walk a new path and things will work out, eventually. It’s a decisive phase in your love relationships/professional space of advancing ahead or letting go. You feel an increased sense of social responsibility and find yourself involved in charitable work. Donate, detox, declutter and disassociate. Money comes to you, mysteriously. Be kind to yourself and see life as a journey that despite the troughs and highs that has your success in sight. Travel to learn and grow. You have the determination to get what you desire; manifest, wisely.

What to watch out for in 2022: Pride, impulsiveness, obsession with money, being unforgiving can confine your victory.

2022 holds the promise of manifestation. If you can think it, you can create it. Raise your energy and recalibrate your life and work on a new or revised blueprint. Wish you a victorious 2022!

Note: This is a broad analysis. On a personal level, your experiences may differ based on your numerological Pinnacle and Challenge numbers.

Farzana Suri is a Victory Coach who coaches people through their life's challenges to take the leap to victory, using the science of numerology. For a personalised forecast, you may contact Farzana at surifarzana@gmail.com or visit her website www.farzanasuri.com

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:44 PM IST