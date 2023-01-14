Non-surgical fat reduction: All you need to know

Earlier, the only ways to get rid of excess fat were diet, exercise, and surgical liposuction. While I would always recommend a healthy diet and a good exercise regimen, these don’t always solve fat issues.

You may be experiencing severe obesity, sudden weight gain, or going due to lifestyle changes or pregnancy or an injury. However, you can be sure that unhealthy, excess fat is something almost everyone hates. It can happen to the wealthiest and poorest, the happiest and saddest, the young and the old.

Aesthetically, some people remain unhappy with their excess body fat or the contours of their body, even when most of it has been burned off. However, nowadays there are many cosmetic innovations available to remove fat without surgery.

Non-surgical fat removal eligibility

To be eligible for these treatments, your BMI (Body Mass Index) should be less than 30.

No clinic should be promising dramatic, magical results from CoolSculpting or any other type of lipolysis. These treatment options are designed to be aesthetic; they help with body sculpting and body contouring on areas that compose less body fat. They don’t solve weight-related health problems.

It is crucial to understand that removing fat does not reverse obesity. It won’t get rid of all your accumulated, excess fat. If you have not started a weight loss regimen, these treatments won’t be effective for you. They are, however, helpful for ‘leftover’ fat — the kind that won’t go away with diet and exercise. It is important to have a proper consultation and understand the treatment before you make a decision.

Nonsurgical treatments

Cryolipolysis

Injection lipolysis

HIFU and Radiofrequency

Risks associated with non-surgical fat removal with injections, freezing, and infrared technology

Compared to invasive procedures, the risks of non-surgical fat removal are low. Any surgery, including liposuction or bariatric, will pose the risk of infection and other complications. The body can look more warped than before.

If you want drastic solutions with the help of a plastic surgeon, the following may be recommended:

Liposuction (or lipoplasty) and plastic surgery to remove excess skin

Gastric (bariatric) surgeries, which are stomach or intestinal reduction surgeries, including bands and ‘balloon’ insertions to suppress eating

Weight loss medications (as prescribed by doctors)

Exercising and dieting

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)

