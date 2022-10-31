No Shave November: Did you know? 'Movember' is associated with cancer awareness, here's all you need to about the Nov month campaign

No Shave November | File

November is just a few hours away. This month is observed as 'Movember' or 'No Shave November' for its awareness campaign about cancer. You might be aware that cancer patients shed off their hair due to medications and clinical procedures such as chemotherapy. The 'No Shave November' campaign aims to let men embrace their hair and let it grow wild and free, later donating the growth to people undergoing cancer treatment.

The initiative was launched by Movember Foundation to raise donations men’s mental health issues, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Not just men but also women can participate in the initiative by letting the hair on the legs grow and by skipping waxing.

History

It was in 2009 when members of the Chicagoland Hill family in California came up with the idea of ‘No Shave November’ to raise money for charity towards people fighting cancer and related ailments. The project was started by the eight children in the family after their father Mathew Hill passed away from colon cancer in November 2007.

However, 'Movember', which is closely associated to the above campaign began in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia by friends Travis Garone, Adam Garon, Justin Coghlan and Luke Slattery.

The story behind it reportedly goes: Once when the friends were having a beer and couldn’t understand the reason why the mustache was out of fashion. The conversation which started to bring the mustache back in fashion was soon decided to use it in a meaningful way by focusing on men’s health awareness, poor mental health, healthy lifestyle, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

No Shave November and Movember - The same thing?

Closely related but not entirely attributing the same initiative. One need not keep up to strict rules in case of 'No Shave November' as participants are allowed to involve in trimming and grooming. However, the latter isn't so. 'Movember' is comparatively a strict practice that completely restricts the usage of razors, scissors, and other apparatus to indulge in shaving, along saying a NO to the shaving routine in itself.