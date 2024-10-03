Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Interesting Conversations From A Conclave

The Art of Staying Young

In the relentless pursuit of youth, happiness and relevance, we often overlook the simplest yet most profound strategies. While one-on-one relationships, moments of solitude, and adequate sleep undoubtedly play crucial roles, the insatiable hunger for knowledge and learning stands above all else. It's about immersing oneself in the thoughts of successful individuals and maintaining an ever-ascending learning curve.

Kalli Purie, the executive editor-in-chief and vice chairperson of the India Today Group, exemplifies this philosophy of continuous learning and sharing. Her brainchild, the India Today Conclave, has become a beacon of intellectual discourse in the country. This annual gathering of newsmakers, opinion shapers, and high achievers converges in the bustling metropolises of Mumbai and Delhi, offering a platform for interviews, chats, and talks that captivate the crème de la crème of Indian society.

Personal journey through the conclave

My tryst with this intellectual feast began at its inception in Delhi. The intimate setting of that first conclave left an indelible mark on my psyche, igniting a spark that has kept me returning year after year, adding new dimensions to my worldview, honing my analytical skills and broadening my perspectives m

The 2024 Edition: Microcosm of Indian politics and culture

This year's conclave, predictably, pivoted around the impending Maharashtra elections. The air was electric with anticipation as a brigade of high-flying political aspirants took the stage. In candid fireside chats with probing journalists, these politicians laid bare their visions and strategies, offering the audience rare glimpses into the machinations of Indian politics.

But the conclave wasn't all about politics. True to its holistic approach, the event seamlessly wove in elements of Bollywood glamour, wellness wisdom, and spiritual insights. This eclectic mix drew an intelligent and engaged audience, whose energy and responses added an extra layer of dynamism to the proceedings.

Standout personalities

Among the slew of conversations and interviews, some personalities stood out for their charisma, intellect, and candor:

Nitin Gadkari The Union Minister's pragmatic approach to infrastructure development and his vision for a more connected India resonated strongly with the audience. While Devendra Fadnavis was strong Extremely well skirted on sensitive issues he spoke in a strong voice - not skirting a single answer but spoke with well worded diplomacy #conviction #confidence #gusto.

I’ve met him on many occasions and found him a man of sharpness & integrity !

Ajit Pawar in a vibrant no-holds-barred chat or should I say match between Ajit Dada and Rajdeep Sardesai. Ajit was charmingly candid and diplomatically fenced the questions

His political acumen and strategic insights into Maharashtra's complex political landscape came across as charismatic and unfettered by Rajdeep’s hectoring him with provocative questions about him not ever making CM in all these years.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan brought a refreshing perspective on the intersection of cinema, culture, and social responsibility.

Politician Supriya Sule's articulate views on women's empowerment and grassroots politics were both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Kiran Rao sparkled with the news that her movie would make the Oscar!

In contrast, the appearance of Tripti Dimri, a relatively new face in Bollywood, fell flat. Her lack of substantive contributions to the discussions highlighted the importance of preparation and depth of knowledge at such high-profile events. Chandu Champions Kartik Aaryan was standoffish and unappealing in contrast to the passionate Paralympic sportsmen and women who spoke about how they prepare and dream of the medal!

As we navigate the complexities of the modern world, forums like these become increasingly vital, offering us the tools to remain contextual, informed, and eternally youthful in our outlook.