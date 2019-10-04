Nine Shades of Navratri: Goddess of strength

The seventh day or Maha Saptami of the Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the seventh avatar of Maa Durga. Her name is made with two words: Kaal means death and ratri means darkness.

Therefore, Kaalratri means the one who is the death of Kaal or time. It is because of this fact that this avatar depicts the dark side – the superpower that creates havoc and removes all things bad and dirty.

Unlike other forms of Maa Durga, Maa Kaalratri has a dark complexion. As per legends she sacrificed her skin colour and embraced a dark complexion to kill demons.

She is a four-armed deity who rides a donkey, carries a sword, a trident, and a noose. She has a third eye on her forehead that is believed to contain the entire universe.

The importance

It is said that Maa Kaalratri destroys ignorance and brings light into the dark. She wears a thunder like shining necklace. She breathes fierce flames of fire, and lustrous rays emanate from her. Fierce on the outside, Kaal ratri bestows her true devotees protection from evil-powers and spirits. Kaalratri has black skin and is worshipped as a protector of Hindu faithful, one to be both honoured and feared.

Offerings and colour

As per belief, devotees perform puja on with flowers and kumkum and they offer jaggery or sweets made with jaggery. The prasad is also given to Brahmins along with Dakshina. It is said that she releases us from any sort of pains, obstacles and grief. And one should wear white as it is the colour of the day.