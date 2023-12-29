New Year Special: Say Honey; Bid Adieu To 2023 On A Sweet Note

Welcome 2024 With Honey |

While many would say "Cheese," we ask you to naturally smile with a taste of honey while sending off 2023 and welcoming a new year on a sweet note. Health-conscious people have already ditched sugar for honey, jaggery, and other alternatives to soothe their sweet tooth. Celebrate 2024 with lesser sugary bites and try out healthier options for your preparations.

India's first Meadery, Moonshine, educates people under the banner of the Moonshine Honey Project that honey is a natural sweetener that is way better than cane sugar. This season, the label asks you to celebrate with honey to sweeten your memories from 2023 and welcome a delightful year ahead.

Celebration Honey Pack |

In case you have a New Year resolution to embrace fitness without a cheat day, you may go for mouth-watering desserts prepared with honey. Moonshine has launched its Celebration Honey Pack which comes with two jars of carefully-sourced honey. For one's convenience, the box also has in store a wooden honey dipper to give you the perfect feel. The cool packaging makes it a perfect offering for one's festive gifting.

Moonshine has for its customers Mustard Honey which is collected from the bees feeding on the nectar of mustard flowers, Acacia Honey coming from the flowers of the Babool tree, and Sidr Honey produced by the bees pollinating on the flowers of the Jujube trees mainly found in Rajasthan.

The initiative reflects on the quality and variety of honey while mentioning that they are sourced from beekeepers across the subcontinent responsibly and ethically.