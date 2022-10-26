Goodbye sugar! Embrace the health benefits of jaggery

Jaggery/ representative image | Freepik

You might have some across experts saying that sugar is full of processed chemicals, thus holding potential to mar your health. True that! So, completely stay away from desserts and sweet cravings?

We know that it's impossible to be that stern about one's diet plans, for it's too difficult to stick to them. Don't worry, if you are looking for sugar-free alternatives to your healthy diet without compromising the taste factor, we have you covered. Jaggery can do the needful for you.

Check out some health benefits of jaggery:

Cures throat infections

Consuming jaggery can be a boon for those often complaining of throat infections or cough. When naturally dissolved in saliva, the medicinal qualities of the ingredient enhances to soothe one's underlying healh conditions concerning oral infections. In case of dry mouth, one may place jaggery granules on the tongue to help them ease and feel better.

Provides nutrition

Processed in an organic way and free of chemicals, it is full of natural goodness of minerals and vitamins with a substantial amount of magnesium, potassium and iron. Thus, adding jaggery to one's food routine will help in creating a balanced diet.

Fights constipation

It not only proves beneficial in treating throat and lung infections but is also effective in tackling problems related to the digestive organs such as constipation and hard stools.