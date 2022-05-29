Constipation: Sign, symptoms and treatment for this common, yet complicated problem

Constipation has become a common health problem these days. From children to elders, many are experiencing it. Constipation does not cause pain and, hence, often goes unnoticed in children. Parents need to observe the bowel movements of children to identify if they are suffering from constipation.

Constipation is a condition when there is difficulty in emptying bowels and is usually associated with hardened stools. It occurs when the colon absorbs more water from the waste. That makes the stool dry and it becomes difficult to pass it. A person, at times, has less than three bowel movements a week. Even after passing a stool, the person feels unsatisfied. In severe constipation, bleeding occurs with the passing of stool. Many individuals need a doctor's help to seek relief from constipation.

Causes

Eating food that is low on fibre

Certain medications

Stress

Pregnancy

Drinking less water

Genetic

Advancing age

Some neurological problems

Spine-related problems

Lifestyle

Routine change

Travelling

Frequently controlling the urge to have a bowel movement

Damage caused by constipation

It damages muscles of the pelvis due to overstraining while passing stools

Muscles damage can lead to urine leakage with coughing, sneezing or laughing

Causes haemorrhoids

Can cause anal fissures by tearing the lining of the anus

Toxins can get accumulated in the body that can make a person sick

It causes diverticulitis in extreme cases

Sometimes stool piles up in the colon, causing trouble

When to consult a doctor?

If constipation is severe, even after taking proper care

If you see blood in the stool

In case of haemorrhoids or fissures

Sudden weight loss

Severe cramps while passing stool

Self-care in constipation

Drink more water

Do yoga or floor exercise

Eat food rich in fibre

Eat whole fruits, with the skin

Consume leafy vegetables, chawli and amaranth bhaji

Avoid caffeinated drinks and alcohol

Avoid non-vegetarian food, mainly eggs, meat

Avoid food which causes constipation

Avoid reading or using while sitting on the toilet

Some Ayurvedic remedies like Triphala, isabgol (psyllium husk), harde, fresh amla etc. can help manage constipation

Sujok Therapy: Massage on the line (see the palm photo) or apply seeds.

(The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and a yoga therapist)

Read Also The various psychological factors that cause eating disorders