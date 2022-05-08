From Anorexia to Bulimia... Different types of eating disorders, symptoms and treatments

For the past two weeks, we have been studying about eating disorders. Eating disorders can be related to overeating, under-eating, or purging. Most of the time they go undetected. And, if left untreated for long, it can have an adverse impact on health. Here are some common types of eating disorders along with a self-healing technique, SuJok, that can help one manage them.

Anorexia nervosa: Individuals suffering from this problem either want to maintain low weight, or eat too much. This problem is more common in youngsters and women, less so in men. Individuals suffering from Anorexia nervosa have fear of gaining weight. The person feels that he/she is overweight even if he/she has normal weight. At times, a person suffering from these eating disorders is also malnourished.

Binge eating: A person with this disorder eats a lot despite feeling full. The binge-eating goes on to the point that the person starts feeling uncomfortable. Over-eating is accompanied by guilt as they realise their mistake. Binge-eating can happen to anyone, anyone of any age irrespective of gender. This is a more common type of eating disorder than others.

Bulimia nervosa: One suffering from bulimia nervosa forcefully throws up food after eating as they feel guilty for eating. Many young girls are victims of bulimia. An individual suffering from this disorder uses laxative to dispel food from the system out of fear of gaining weight. Even if the person is of normal weight, he/she sees themselves overweight.

Treatments for eating disorders

Compared to western countries, eating disorders are not that common in India. There are cases but the numbers are less. An individual suffering from an eating disorder is quite apt at hiding it, or isn't aware that he/she is suffering from one. That's one reason why eating disorders go undiagnosed for a long time.

If you notice your family member or a friend suffering from this problem, carefully discuss the topic with them. Eating disorders are a sensitive topic for sufferers and are defensive about their actions. By building confidence in them slowly, you can convince them to seek expert guidance and treatment to overcome the problem.

The treatment depends on the severity and type of eating disorder. There is no one-treatment-fits-all formula here. However, symptoms associated with it like stress, depression, and anxiety are be treated.

Psychological treatment: Mental health professionals and doctors can help in this. Behavioral Therapy for psycho-emotional problems and some other treatments can help to address familial and social problems. It takes time to bring awareness, acceptance, and successful application of treatment.

Role of yoga therapy: Various stretching asanas, meditation, chanting of Om, deep breathing, Vipritkarni Mudra, Sulabh Supta Vajrasana, Shavasana, Anuloma Viloma, Kapalbhati, etc., can help. It is important to seek expert before starting these. With time, the person practicing yoga will notice a considerable difference in one's overall well-being.

Sujok therapy: Treatment for eating disorders often depend on controlling the symptoms. Here, since the digestive system and the brain is involved, using meridian and correspondent points to stimulate organs like stomach, liver, large and small intestine, and brain can help. Advanced Sujok therapy includes physical, mental, and psycho-emotional treatment which can help in managing eating disorders.

(The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and a yoga therapist)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:38 PM IST