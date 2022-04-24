Eating disorders: The signs, symptoms, here's all you need to know

Over the years, a lot has been said and written about eating disorders. There are various kinds of eating disorders like Anorexia, Binge-eating, Bulimia nervosa, Pica, etc. These eating disorders are deeply-rooted in psychological problems. Celebrities like Richa Chadha, Ileana D’Cruz, Nia Sharma, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and Elton John, the late Princess Diana, among several others have struggled with eating disorders.

An eating disorder is an abnormal eating behaviour that affects one physically and mentally. Factors like age, family history, stress, lifestyle, and attitude amplify the problem. In India, cases of eating disorders compared to other countries are fewer. But in the United States, this number is big — approximately 20 million women and 10 million men are facing this problem.

It is okay to indulge in an extra bowl of your favourite dish, but eating continuously without being hungry leads to binge-eating. Overeating regularly stretches the walls of our stomachs. When this happens, you don’t feel full unless you overeat, starting a vicious cycle of binge-eating. Slowly and gradually, it becomes a habit as the body gets conditioned to it.

People commonly think that eating problems are choices or lifestyle-related issues. Eating disorders are serious and many times prove fatal. Those suffering from eating disorders need expert guidance and timely intervention so that it helps them lead a normal life.

Signs and symptoms of an eating disorder

Different eating disorders have different symptoms. Following are common ones:

Obsessed with weight loss or gain, and one’s looks

Sensitive to others’ opinions about weight

Abnormal weight, very low or high

Irregular and abnormal eating habits

Guilt and shame about eating

Eating alone and secretly

(The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and a yoga therapist)

Advertisement

ALSO READ The link between thyroid and weight issues

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:46 PM IST