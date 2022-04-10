PCOD: Symptoms, treatment and self-help technique to help you manage it

Say health, and the topic of weight loss and diet inadvertently creeps in. While for some it's a matter of boasting about one's perfect physique, for some it's a sensitive subject. Many women, despite trying their hardest, are not able to keep control over their weight. And, it so happens that they are either unaware of underlying health problems that are putting a spanner in their weight loss plans. PCOD is one of the leading problems among women and their weight issues.

What is PCOD?

PCOD or Polycystic Ovarian Disease is a medical condition, which leads to irregularity in a woman's menstrual cycle due to abnormal function of the ovaries. The problem starts at a young age when a girl's periods become irregular and remain so for a long time. Women suffering from PCOD also find it difficult to conceive.

In PCOD, a woman’s ovaries produce immature or partial mature eggs, which eventually become cysts leading to enlargement of the ovaries. Over time they create an imbalance by secreting a large number of male hormones.

Primary symptoms

Oligomenorrhea (delayed menstrual cycle).

Dysmenorrhea (periods with cramps).

Menorrhagia (periods with heavy bleeding).

Insulin resistance.

Increase in male hormones.

Infertility.

Secondary symptoms

Hair loss.

Acne.

Excess facial hair growth and other parts of the body.

Risk of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, depression and anxiety.

Abnormal weight gain.

Treatment

Medical treatment for PCOD involves the management of the symptoms. If you want to make it more effective then you need to include the following things in your daily routine:

Regular exercise.

Eating healthy, and avoiding junk and stale food.

Lifestyle correction.

Proper stress management.

A good sleep cycle.

Yoga and PCOD

Yoga is very effective in treating PCOD and other health problems.

Deep relaxation techniques like long shavasana, cyclic meditation, nishpandabhava, and kapalrandhra dhouti and pranayama like Anuloma Viloma, Bhramari can help you manage stress, anxiety which in turn leads to holistic healing.

Chant Om or any mantra during meditation also proves effective.

Asanas like Ardauttanatadasana, Uttanavakrasa, Vipritkarni Mudra, Halasana and some stretching asanas can help in PCOD. One should do asanas as per one's physical limitations. Yoga should be done under the guidance of an expert.

Sujok Therapy for managing PCOD

According to Sujok Therapy, massaging the points (see pic) in our hands can prove helpful. You can press or massage there daily. You also can apply seed in this area. This will help reduce discomfort and pain during the menstrual period. Regular Sujok Therapy will help regulate the menstrual cycle.

Many women are not able to carry on with their daily activities due to severe menstrual troubles. This problem needs special attention. Popping pain killers can't be a long-term solution for menstrual troubles. For better management of PCOD, leading a healthy lifestyle, following a proper diet, and engaging in physical exercise is important.

(The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and a yoga therapist)

