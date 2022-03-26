Self diet v/s dietitian’s diet, key points to remember while on diet

Weightloss runs on two wheels which comprise of physical activity, and diet. A misbalance in these wheels might have potential health threats. Previously, we read how exercise and diet affects our metabolism and how to find suitable physical activity for weight loss. But, now we need to find our suitable diet. Many consult dietitians and many engage in self-diet. But if you are on any medication owing to some health problems, it's advisable to take professional guidance. For self-diet management, you need to understand a few things:

What do you mean by diet? Diet = What you eat & why you choose to eat that?

Answers to these two questions will help you to understand what diet is. Sometimes, we eat to manage calories and other times we eat for nutritional or therapeutic requirements. So, just like that diet is a balance of all these factors.

Even a low calorie diet plan for weight loss should fulfill your nutrition requirements.

Self-diet control works only if it is properly planned and balanced. Balance of nutrition and calories is important. Nutrition requirements vary from body to body and your overall health. It is common knowledge that for weight loss, one needs to take a low calorie diet, avoid sweets, fried and junk food etc. In short, we know what is good for health and what not. But, only experts can help you understand more details about diet.

If you are planning to go for self-management of your diet, you must have knowledge about dietary facts. There are 2 types of nutrients: Macronutrients and micronutrients.

MACRONUTRIENTS - It fulfills maximum quantitative requirements of our diet. They are mainly carbohydrates and protein. We need it in larger amounts for energy and satisfaction.

MICRONUTRIENTS- It comprises vitamins and minerals. It is a major group of nutrients but it is required in smaller quantities. Vitamins are necessary for immunity, blood clotting, energy, for healthy skin and hair. It helps in blood clotting. There are two types of vitamins – water soluble and fat soluble. Water soluble vitamins; Vitamin C and a group of Vitamin B get solved in water and then the body absorbs them. Vitamin A, D, E and K are fat soluble vitamins which cannot be absorbed without fat.Minerals play animportant role in bone formation; to keep teeth healthy, and other processes like water balance etc. They are calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium, sodium, chloride, Phosphorus, copper, manganese, molybdenum, and selenium. Other parts of the diet are fats, dietary fiber, and water. Fat is a source of essential fatty acids. Fat also gives energy to the body. Body needs all of the above elements for normal functioning.

Keep these points in mind if you are planning to go on a diet

Have a proper balance between calorie calculation and nutrition management as per your body needs while making a diet plan.

Food combination is very important. Make food choices wisely.

You cannot go just as per your likes & dislikes.

Food should change according to your age.

Starving...not a good option. Do not overeat.

The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian & nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor & yoga therapist

