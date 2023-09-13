 Neuma's New Southern Odyssey Pop-Up Brings Coastal Cuisine Of South India
Neuma's New Southern Odyssey Pop-Up Brings Coastal Cuisine Of South India

Karan Johar's dine-in neuma in Colaba brings a malange of veg and non veg eats along with fusion dishes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Seared rawas fish moilee |

For a city that relishes non-vegetarian dishes, the quest for more often becomes a challenging odyssey. However, your journey ends at Karan Johar's restaurant Neauma with its upcoming Southern Odyssey Pop-Up, which will showcase home-style authentic dishes from the costal regions of the South.

Crafted by the brainchild behind Mahe Goa, Chefs Sandeep Sreedharan and Sophie Radtke, Southern Odyssey Pop-Up will tickle your tastebuds with an array of non-vegetarian dishes.

The menu features Grilled Tiger Prawn Balchao, a zesty delight of spicy tiger prawns marinated in Goan Balchao, Crispy Kerala Fried Chicken inspired by North Kerala's street food, and Spiced Paneer in Banana Leaf for a burst of Malabar flavours. Try the Doodhi Carpaccio with a coconut-yoghurt dressing and Grilled King Oyster Mushroom with Mangalorean Gassi, a spicy curry served with umami mushrooms and crispy rice roti. Chef Sandeep’s Kori Gassi, the Mangalorean pulled chicken with rice roti and Red Snapper in Banana Leaf offer more Malabar delights. For a unique twist, enjoy Tempered Curd Rice with Cashew 65, Jackfruit Pepper Fry on Plantain Fritters, and end your meal on a sweet note with Payasam Mousse and Banana Compote.

Jackfruit Pepper Fry on Plantain Fritters Pazham Puri

Chef Sandeep’s Kori Gassi Mangalorean Pulled Chicken with Rice Roti

Sandeep, with over a decade of expertise in South Indian Southern Odyssey cuisine, has been on a relentless quest to make comfort food both accessible and unforgettable. Sophie complements his culinary approach by infusing global elements to ensure its appeal to European tastes. Over the past few months, they've crisscrossed continents, channelling their unparalleled passion into their craft. The result? A sensational plated comfort menu that transcends the boundaries of pop-ups, dinners, and private events.

Chef Sandeep

"Cooking is a journey of flavours. With the Southern Odyssey Pop-Up at Neuma, we invite you to savour the essence of South Indian Southern Odyssey coastal cuisine, where each dish is a story waiting to be told on your palate,” said Chef Sandeep Sreedharan.

Where: Neuma, Colaba

When: September 14 to 16. From 12 to 4:30 pm, & 7 pm to 1:30 am

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

