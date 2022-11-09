Checkout these elegant curtains to take inspiration from for a cheerful and elegant home décor this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to add a little dash of fun and buoyance to your homes with colourful curtains and upholstery to match the colours of the season - red, green and white, positive vibes, aroma, cakes, and more to make the best of the holiday season. Draped twinkling lights, lush green and vibrant red wreaths in winter, calls for upholstery options complimenting the Christmas decor, which will keep your house warm and give it a holiday touch. The key new-age collections by Nesterra promises that perfect Christmas look and also add that much-needed bling this festive season.

Deep Secrets:

Showcasing the depths of the forests in all its raw glory with green, red, and blue hues, this collection speaks to the adventurers within us bringing the conflicting combination of wildness and tranquility with textures inspired by sparkling waters, the bark of trees and multi-colored iridescent wings of mysterious creatures.

Breeze – Embroidered Sheers:

A delightful range of sheer curtains that have embroidered details in designs from florals, geometric and contemporary. Beautifully crafted designs that flow seamlessly and effortlessly in a sinuous trail that creates an intricate web of shadows and light. Subtle beaded details that gently catch the light. Calming and beautiful, the sheer curtains flow elegantly and add a classic elegance to your windows.

Alana:

A lively mix of floral and geometric patterns in neutral colours, which adds brightness and sheen to your living space. This collection offers rich textures and stunning and stylish weaves, which add an understated, versatile appeal to your décor.