Navratri Day 7: Maa Kalratri; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

Navratri is a unique Hindu celebration that honors Goddess Durga. It occurs quarterly, with Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri being well-known and two other Navratri occurring secretly.

On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kalratri is worshiped. She is considered the fiercest form of Goddess Durga and is also known as the destroyer of evil forces. Despite her fearsome appearance, Maa Kalratri is a symbol of protection, courage, and strength.

Her name can be broken down as "Kala" meaning time or death, and "Ratri" meaning night, symbolizing the deep, dark, and unknown aspects of life that she governs. She destroys evil and brings light to the dark.

Maa Kalratri

On the day of Maha Saptami, many other pujas like Utsava Puja and Navagraha Puja are performed along with worshipping Maa Kalaratri. The most destructive form of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalaratri has four hands and unlike other avatars of Navdurga who ride lion or tiger, Kalaratri can be seen seated on a black donkey.

Her complexion is as dark as the darkest night, the three-eyed Goddess holds a curved sword and an iron hook in her two left hands, while her right two hands can be seen in Abaya (Protecting) and Varada (Blessing) mudra.

According to mythological legends, Maha Saptami was the day when Goddess Durga commenced war against the buffalo demon, Mahishasura who is known as the most menacing demon in history.

Which colour is followed on Day 7 of Navratri?

Royal Blue is associated with the worship of Maa Kalratri, symbolizing her power and grace. Here's the significance of the color Royal Blue on this day:

Royal Blue is a color that represents both power and tranquility. It signifies the strength and intensity of Maa Kalratri while also embodying her divine grace and ability to bring peace.

The deep, majestic tone of Royal Blue represents the powerful, protective energy that Maa Kalratri radiates. It reflects the spiritual calm and protection that comes with her fierce form, encouraging devotees to remain strong and serene even in the face of challenges.

What does Maa Kalratri represent?

She is known to eliminate fear from the hearts of her devotees, allowing them to confront obstacles bravely. She cleanses negative influences, dispelling evil energies and misfortune.

Her fierce nature empowers devotees with strength and fearlessness in times of difficulty.

Day 6 of Navratri marks a deepening of the spiritual journey, as Maa Kalratri guides devotees through the darker aspects of existence, helping them find light and liberation.

Holy chants

IIOm Devi Kalaratryai NamahII

IIYa Devi Sarva Bhutesu "Ma Kalaratryai" Rupena Samasthitha, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo NamahII