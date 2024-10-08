Navratri Day 5: Garba Events In Delhi You Should Definitely Attend

Garba events in Delhi-NCR | File Photo

Navratri, a colourful festival, holds great importance in Hindu tradition. The term Navratri means nine nights in Sanskrit, and it is a celebration devoted to honouring the Hindu goddess Durga and her different manifestations. Although Navratri is primarily linked with Hinduism and widely celebrated in India, it is also observed in many other nations, incorporating diverse cultural elements and customs.



In Delhi-NCR, numerous events are held where you can participate in all the celebrations and fully enjoy this festival. If you're thinking about going to a dandiya or garba night, here are some choices available.

DANDIYA GARBA NIGHT (Season 10) | Book My Show

Dandiya Garba Night (Season 10)

The Dandiya Garba Night are back with its 10th season on the auspicious festive of Navratri. The dress code for the event is ethnic wear. The event consists of live dance performance. The event will be on this Friday, 11 October, 5:30 PM onwards at L Shape Park, New Delhi. See You There!

Garba Dandiya Night | Book My Show

Garba-DJ Dandiya Night

The Garba-DJ Dandiya Night has the most entertaining night awaiting for you this festive. The dinner coupon will be included in your ticket fees. Save your dates for Friday, 11 October, 6:30 PM onwards and see you at DDA-KPM Community Hall, Delhi

Garba Night | Insider.com

Garba Night

The Garba Night promises to be the most exciting event of the festive season, with a fun-filled evening in store for you. Reserve your evening on Friday, 11 October, from 6:00 PM onwards and we'll meet you at ELATE By Drool near Dwarka 8 Metro Station in Dwarka, Delhi 110075.

After Hours Dandiya Nights | Book My Show

After Hours Dandiya Nights

The After Hours Dandiya Nights is expected to be the most thrilling event of the festive season, offering a lively evening of entertainment for all attendees. Save the date for Friday, 11 October, starting at 7:00 PM and we will see you at Cafe After Hours in Dwarka.

5th Biggest Dandiya Night 2024 | Book My Show

5th Biggest Dandiya Night 2024

The 5th Biggest Dandiya Night 2024 is expected to be the most thrilling event of the festive season, offering a lively evening of entertainment for all attendees. Save the date for Thursday & Friday, 10 & 11 October. See you at Gaur City Sports Complex, Noida

