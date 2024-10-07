Navratri Day 5: What Does Devi Skandamata Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 07, 2024
Devi Skandamata, the fifth incarnation of the goddess Durga and is celebrated on the fifth day of Navratri
Maa Skandamata is named after her son, Skanda (Lord Kartikeya)
Devi Skandamata is worshipped as a symbol of maternal love, protection, and divinity.
She rides a lion and holds her son in her lap, symbolizing both motherhood and divine power.
She is associated with the heart chakra, which represents love, compassion, and understanding.
Maa Skandmata has four hands, one of which holds the infant Kartikeya. While two hold lotus and one is in Abhaya Mudra
Maa Skandamata mantra: या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।
