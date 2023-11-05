National Nachos Day 2023: Date, History & Everything You Need To Know About This Day | Canva

Favourite snacks preferred by all kids & adults alike, Nachos are the crunchy snack that anyone would like to have at any time of the day. They are preferred during parties, movie time and you can make a variety of dishes involving Nachos.

Did you know that a day is dedicated to this beloved snack Nachos- National Nachos Day? It is observed on November 6 every year to celebrate this delicious versatile Mexican snack.

Let us see how this Mexican snack became so popular:

History

Nachos have an interesting history. It started in the city of Mexico- Piedras Negras near the Texas-Mexico border, when in 1943, American soldier's wives visited Ignacio Nacho Anaya's restaurant. Due to the shortage of time, Ignacio experimented with tortillas, shredded cheese and jalapeno peppers to create a dish which then he baked and served to these women. When they asked what the delicious dish was called, he said, "Nacho’s Especiales." This is how everyone's favourite Nachos came into existence. We thank Ignacio for this.

Nachos Dishes

There are so many dishes you can prepare using nachos. You can experiment and try to make a new dish or get recipes for scrumptious Fajita Nachos, Chicken Nachos, Breakfast Nachos, Greek Pita Nachos, Dessert Nachos, Cheeseburger Nachos, Pizza Nachos and so on from the internet and enjoy one during Nachos Day. You can simple top Nachos with anything and relish them.

Festival & Guinness Book of World Records

Even the International Nacho Festival is celebrated from October 13-15 at Piedras Negras with enthusiasm and events including live music, art and cultural activities.

The largest Nachos ever made was made by 80 people at the University of Kansas stadium by assembling 860 pounds of nacho cheese, 860 pounds of beef, 1,200 pounds of beans, 315 pounds of jalapeños and 600 pounds of tortilla chips which was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.