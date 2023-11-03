Ras Malai & Kaju Katli Ranked Among The Best Desserts In The World |

Renowned food guide, TasteAtlas recently released a list of the top 50 best desserts in the world and two Indian sweets earned the spot in the list.

India is a land of variety whether be it people, outfits and delicacies specific to a particular region. Indian desserts are always mouth-watering and unique. Among these sweets, Ras Malai and Kaju Katli are listed in the 'Top Best Desserts in the World'.

Ras Malai

Ras Malai | Canva

Ras Malai ranked at 31 is a Bengali dessert dipped in sugary syrup which melts in the mouth. Kolkata's Krishna Chandra Das is believed to have invented this sweet. It is a preferred sweet during Holi and other festive seasons.

'Ras Malai' is a combination of two words 'ras' means juice, and 'malai' means cream. It is made using white cream, milk, sugar and cardamom-flavored paneer cheese, also known as chena. It is served chilled and garnished with cardamom seeds and occasionally with dried fruits. It is also, served during wedding receptions.

Kaju Katli

Kaju Katli | Canva

Kaju Katli is ranked 41 and is the most relished sweet during festivals like the upcoming Diwali and Bhai Duj.

It has a unique diamond shape and is made using cashew nuts, sugar, cardamom powder, and ghee butter. It is coated with edible silver foil giving it the appearance of luxurious sweet.

The top three desserts are Crêpes, Bombocado, and Queso helado. Crêpes are French desserts and are thin pancakes made with wheat flour, eggs, milk, and whipped butter.

Bombocado (means good bite) is a Brazilian dessert prepared during Independence Day and is made with shredded parmesan, grated coconut, flour, milk, butter, eggs, and sugar.

Queso helado is a Peruvian dessert which resembles ice cream made using whole milk, evaporated milk, cinnamon, cloves, desiccated coconut, sugar, and egg yolks. Both types of milk are simmered with cinnamon, cloves, coconut, and sugar as mentioned on Taste Atlas website.

