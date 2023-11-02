Mumbai: 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend Starting From ₹1

Mumbai: 5 Things To Do This Weekend Starting From ₹1 | FPJ

This weekend is full of vibrant activities from flea markets to enjoying delicious meals at ₹1, watching an interesting and entertaining William Shakespeare's play to attending an exceptional workshop on cinema.

Take a look:

Bengal Bazaar

Bengal Bazaar |

The Bengal Bazaar will showcase the best of Bengal's art, design, and culture where you can get beautiful artefacts, apparel, jewellery, and food at this 3-day event in collaboration with Baro Market which will celebrate Bengal's rich culture and heritage.

When: November 3-5, 11 am- 8 pm

Where: The Vintage Garden, Bandra

Price: Free entry

Breakfast for ₹1 & dining offers at Ibis Hotel

Ibis Hotels pan India is offering breakfast for a mere ₹1 and 1+! buffet on lunch and dinner from now till November 15. You can enjoy a delicious breakfast for a mere ₹1 while you are staying at any Ibis Hotel. Also, there is a buy 1 get 1 free offer on buffets at the 'Spice It' restaurant in Ibis Hotels.

When: Ibis Hotels pan India including Mumbai

Where: Ongoing till November 15th

Theatre- A Midsummer Night's Dream (William Shakespeare's Play)

Play on William Shakespeare's - A Midsummer Night's Dream | Pic credit: Royal Shakespeare Company

A Midsummer Night's Dream, a play by the 'Father of English Drama', William Shakespeare is a classic comedy which is sure to entertain audiences. It is created by Glenn Hayden.

When: November 5, 2:30 pm & 7 pm

Where: The Royal Opera House, Charni Road (E)

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Celebrate Cinema

Celebrate Cinema hosted by Whistling Woods International (WWI) will be a 3-day event open for all film enthusiasts and aspirants. This year's theme for the workshops is ‘The Future of Storytelling’ covering topics such as Emerging Media, Virtual Production, AI, and Creative Arts. There would be celebrity panel discussions which will include film makers like Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, R Balki and many others, exhibits and screenings as well.

When: November 3-4, 9:30 am - 7 pm

Where: Whistling Woods International, Film City Complex, Aarey Colony, Goregaon

Price: ₹177 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Happy Tales 2.0 Inorbit Mall

Happy Tales is a carnival festival with food, drinks, craft beers and merchandise stalls along with music. The vibrant event is expected to offer fun and delight to visitors and an unique experience.

When: November 3-5

Where: Inorbit Mall, Malad (W)

Reservations through online booking

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)