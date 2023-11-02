Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Special: 7 Things Everyone Needs To Learn From The Bollywood King To Be Successful In Life

Creating own kingdom from scratch: Bollywood King has nothing when he started. He was a common man with no support or family inheritance and riches. He strived hard, toiled a lot, faced rejections, worked in TV soaps like Circus and after all that, he landed on getting good projects in film industry like Darr follwed by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). His life story can be a major inspiration for all of us to 'Believe in youself' and do whatever is best in our capacities to gain victory