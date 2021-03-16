National Immunisation Day 2021: Significance, history - All you need to know

National Immunisation Day is observed every year on March 16. Also known as National Vaccination Day, the purpose of the day is to convey the importance of vaccination.

On this very day in 1995, the first dose of Oral Polio vaccine was given in India. The National Immunisation Day is extremely important this time as India has started the COVID-19 vaccination drive early this year. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccination is a proven tool for controlling and eliminating several life-threatening diseases.

Significance of National Vaccination Day 2021

Over time, vaccines have become an important weapon to fight several fatal diseases like TB, tetanus and others and have saved so many lives. Therefore, the day's importance cannot be overlooked.

There are several vaccination campaigns running across the world to defeat deadly health conditions such as smallpox, measles and especially the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 which has wrecked havoc globally.

History of National Vaccination Day 2021

On March 16, in 1995, the very first dose of Oral Polio vaccine was given in India. Polio vaccination drive in India became an example for the world as India went on the declare itself polio free in 2014.

Theme of National Vaccination Day 2021

The theme for this year’s National Vaccination Day is both Polio eradication as well as the current COVID-19 threat. Vaccination schedules to eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus are being run across the country.

COVID-19 vaccination

As per the WHO, vaccination saves around 2 million to 3 million lives annually across the world. Since the COVID vaccine is here, the government is taking initiatives to vaccinate as many people as possible.

After the frontline workers, senior citizens aged above 60 have started getting the vaccine across the country. So far, the toll of people who have received the vaccination has reached around 3 crore. In order to defeat COVID, vaccination will continue to play a major role.