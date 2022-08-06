National Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Friendship day has finally arrived and we’re tripping over the fine ways to express love for our friends. From the usual tying of friendship bands to exchanging gifts and creating memories, this day marks how far we’ve come along maintaining a relationship that goes beyond bloodlines.

International Friendship Day is observed on July 30 each year, while in India it's celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year it falls on August 7.

Here are some wishes and messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, and Instagram:

Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever.

It may change its path but will never ever dry up.

Happy Friendship Day!

No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day.

