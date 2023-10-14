National Dessert Day 2023: Treat Yourself To These Heavenly Dessert Recipes This Festive Season

Whether you have a bad mood or a heart break, body pain or a cold, special occasion or a rough day at work, there's just one thing that cheers up everyone- Dessert.

Desserts, often referred to as the grand finale of a meal, are a delightful and indulgent category of food that satisfies our sweet tooth and tantalizes our taste buds. These delectable creations encompass a wide spectrum of flavors, textures, and forms, ranging from classic favorites like creamy chocolate mousse and velvety cheesecake to more exotic treats like fruit-infused sorbets and intricate pastries.

To celebrate Desserts, National Dessert Day is observed on October 14 every year. Here are 2 dessert recipes that are perfect fro celebrations and also on some rough days when you need some sweet:

Choc Fudge Brownies (Eggless)

These tasty Eggless Chocolate Brownies by Ritual Daily coffee's Chef-Rahul Ramnani are perfect desert for your every mood.

Ingredients

1) 200g all-purpose flour

2) 200g granulated sugar

3) 60g unsweetened cocoa powder

4) 1 tsp baking powder

5) 1/2 tsp baking soda

6) 1/2 tsp salt

7) 150g unsalted butter, melted

8) 240ml milk

9) 2 tsp vanilla extract

10) 150g plain yogurt

11) 150g chocolate chips or chunks

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease a square baking pan. In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine the melted butter, milk, and vanilla extract. Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until well combined. Now, gently fold in the plain yogurt and mix until the batter is smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips or chunks. Pour the brownie batter into the greased baking pan and spread it out evenly.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs (not wet batter). Allow the brownies to cool in the pan before cutting them into squares.

You can serve your brownies with Nutella or Vanilla Icre cream as deseired!

Family of Rosa

Family of Rosa by Cafe Noir is another tasty yet unique desert reciepe that is perfect for family gatherings.

Ingredients:

For Mousse-

1) whipping cream 400gm

2) mascarpone cream cheese 200gm

3) pears 300gm

4) castor sugar 50gm

5) rose marry 1 stick

6) vanilla pod

For Vanilla base-

1) flour 200gm

2) icing sugar 80gm

3) baking powder 4gm

4) baking soda 2gm

5) milk powder 60gm

6) water 120ml

For Chocolate glaze-

1) 200gm white chocolate

2) 60ml oil

Method:

For sponge- shift, combine all the dry ingredients, whisk the milk until there are no lumps, and bake at 160 degrees for 20 minutes.

For mousse, you need to cook pears with sugar and infuse rosemary in them. Add 1 teaspoon of water, cook for 6 to 8 minutes, then remove the rosemary stick and let it cool. Soften some mascarpone with a spatula and add in beated whipped cream and vanilla. Combine well.

For the glaze, melt white chocolate, add oil, and add green or pear colour.

Now its time to assemble the two. Take a pear-shaped mold and apply the mascarpone mousse to it. Add a layer of vanilla base and carefully add a good layer of pear compote. Pipe a thin layer of mousse and add the final layer of vanilla base. Now freeze for 2 hours.

Demold and finish with chocolate glaze.

Read Also Kickstart Your Day With These Delicious Easy-To-Make Chia Seed Breakfast Recipes

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)