Nancy Tyagi Makes Heads Turn With Her Third Outfit At Cannes 2024

Images from X

After a baby pink ball gown and a lavender saaree ensemble, Nancy Tyagi has yet again mesmarised the internet with her third look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The third outfit was also stitched by Nancy herself. She used a all black sequined clothing material for this outfit and created a corset and long tail skirt out of it. To compliment the look, she carried a black puffed and feathered Boa. She also carried a cute black beaded purse and locked some of the those bead strings on to her hair locks too. This ensemble is entirely designed by her. "Yeh mere dil ke bohot kareeb hai – ek corset, tail wali skirt aur stole ka perfect blend. Black ka elegance aur sleek look kuch aur hi hai. Yeh pura design maine khud banaya hai!", said Nancy in the caption of her recent reel on Instagram.

Nancy Tyagi has tuned an inspiration for many. Her journey began during the lockdown where she started filming the process that goes in behind creating an outfit from scratch. Gradually, her following grew and opportunities started to pour in. The only one thing that did not change was her humbleness, her talent and her sheer will to continue making her own outfits and designs.

Cannes 2024 has been full of Indian influencers owning the red carpet looks and Nancy Tyagi has mad history by being the first personality to walk the red carpet in an outfit that she has designed and stitched by herself. The internet cannot stop talking about Nancy, her journey and her gifted talent. So much so that most of the Bollywood celebrities have shown their appreciation for Nancy via their Instagram stories too. Sonam Kapoor, who is known as a Fashion Icon of the industry appreciated Nancy on her story and asked if Nancy could make her an outfit too. While an user on Instagram manifested Nancy to be at the red carpet of the MET Gala next year. Nancy Tyagi continues to stun her admirers with her outfits and people cannot wait for her to showcase more outfits. Either at Cannes or at any upcoming event.